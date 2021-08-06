Make the perfect popcorn at home

Caramel popcorn

Ingredients

1 cup butter

2 cups brown sugar

½ cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 quarts popped popcorn

Method

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (95 degrees C). Place popcorn in a very large bowl.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in brown sugar, corn syrup and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil without stirring for four minutes. Remove from heat and stir in soda and vanilla. Pour in a thin stream over popcorn, stirring to coat.

Place in two large shallow baking dishes and bake in preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, for an hour.

Remove from oven and let it cool completely before breaking into pieces.

Chocolate popcorn

Ingredients

2 quarts popped popcorn

1 cup peanuts (optional)

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup corn syrup

¼ cup cocoa powder

½ cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Method

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Oil a 10x15 inch baking pan with sides.

Place popcorn and peanuts into a large, metal bowl, and set aside.

Stir together the sugar, corn syrup, cocoa powder, and butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it comes to a boil. Boil for two minutes.

Stir in the vanilla and then pour over the popcorn. Stir until the popcorn is well-coated. Spread the popcorn into the prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Keep stirring for long.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool to room temperature.

Break into small clumps, and store in an airtight container.

Slime popcorn

Ingredients

10 cups popped popcorn

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup butter

1 (16 ounce) package marshmallows

5 drops green food colour

1/2 cup candy eyeballs

Method

Pour popcorn into a large bowl.

Melt brown sugar and butter together in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring often. Stir in marshmallows until melted and smooth. Stir in green food colouring until color is evenly distributed. Pour mixture over popcorn and stir until evenly coated. Sprinkle in candy eyeballs.

