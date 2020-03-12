Makeup Nani award for B M Ramachandra

The Makeup Nani Award will be presented to B M Ramachandra on Saturday.

Instituted by theatre group Antharanga, the award is being presented since 2005 in memory of make-up wizard Nani.

The award ceremony begins at 6.30 pm at C Ashwath Kalabhavan, opposite bus stand, N R Colony, Bengaluru.

Senior theatre and film personalities B V Rajaram, Babu Hirannaiah and Sudha Belawadi are the chief guests.

Ramachandra has worked with such big names as B V Karanth, Hamsalekha, T S Naghabharana, Prasanna, CGK, and Mandya Ramesh and earned appreciation for his creative work. As guest lecturer, he has taught makeup skills and costume design at Rangayana, Mysuru. He launched Sri Rajeshwari Costumes Co in 1980, and has designed costumes for mythological, historical, folk and social plays staged throughout Karnataka.

For Dr Rajkumar’s 75th birthday, Ramachandra recreated 75 costumes worn by characters played by the great actor. That won him much appreciation, according to a note from Antharanga.

With 45 years in the art, Ramachandra has received several awards, including one presented by the Karnataka Nataka Academy.