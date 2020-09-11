Mehendi artists in dire straits

The wedding season continues, but with not as much aplomb. Many have chosen to put off elaborate celebrations this year.

Among the most affected, thanks to the new norm, is perhaps the mehendi artists. They are the ones who look forward to the three-day weddings as there will be plenty of guests at the wedding who will want to get a design done.

Now, these artists have limited work. They are also in no position to seek alternate employment as this is the only business they have ever known.

Artist Ruksar has been managing Ruksar Mehendi Arts alone for the last three years. She says, “Business has fallen this time. I can take up only small orders because I work alone. I don’t attend large weddings as I have two kids at home and I don’t want to put them at risk.”

Artists strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). This, they believe, surely instils confidence in the customers.

“If we are careless, then we stand to lose more than what we gain,” says Sapna Jain, working at Pushpa Mehndi Arts. “We use masks, sanitisers and maintain social distance as much as possible. We also use disposable material and maintain utmost hygiene, so that neither of us is affected.”

According to Sapna, the business has reduced by almost 70 per cent. “It was even lesser in May, but it has picked up now. Clients are now booking their preferred wedding vendors for the season between November and February of next year,” says Sapna.

With the slowdown in orders, many artists have temporarily closed their businesses. Travelling to and fro weddings is difficult.

Bhavika, Mehendi artists, says, “I have to avoid public transport. This is hampered my work in other cities. I only take up what is close by.”

She has closed her business here temporarily and moved to her hometown. “I am trying to work there. This helps me save on rent and transport expenses,” she explains.

Geet Mehendi Arts has been in the business for more than a decade. They have nothing less than 500 weddings under their belt and specialise in human figure mehendi. The proprietor says that only small weddings within the family were conducted where services were required only for the bride, brides' sister and mother.

However, with Unlock 4.0, mehendi artists are hoping that business will slowly pick up.

“The number of guests at weddings has increased and we are hoping that the services of mehendi artists will soon be required for such gatherings. After all, no Indian wedding is complete without a mehendi ceremony,” says Bhavika.