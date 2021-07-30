Momos for monsoon

Metrolife brings to you some delicious momo recipes to enjoy during this monsoon season.

Vegetable momo

Ingredients

For the filling

1 cup carrot, finely chopped

1 ½ cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup cabbage

¼ cup spring onion

5-6 cloves of garlic

1 tsp soy sauce

Salt and pepper

3-4 tbsp oil

For the dough

2 cups maida

Salt

1 tsp vegetable or refined oil

Water

Method

For the filling: Heat oil and garlic in a hot pan and sauté until golden brown.

Now, remove the garlic from oil, add all the vegetables and sauté until smooth. Add spring onions to the mixture and mix well.

Next, add soy sauce, salt and pepper into the mixture and set aside.

For the dough: In a bowl, put maida, salt, oil and water and knead the dough thoroughly. Once done, cover the bowl and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

For stuffing: Divide the dough into 30 equal balls and keep them in a moist towel. Next, roll it into small and thin circles of three to four-inch diameter, making sure that the edges are thinner than the centre.

Stuff one teaspoon of generous filling into the dough. To shape the momos, start pleating the edges and join them together.

Once the momos are done, put them into a steamer and steam it for about 10-15 minutes or until soft. Serve with some spicy chutney.

Chicken momo

Ingredients

For the filling

1 cup cabbage, finely chopped

1 ½ cup onion, finely chopped

1 ½ cup chicken, minced

½ tsp garlic paste

1 tsp soy sauce

Salt and pepper

3-4 tbsp oil

For the dough

2 cups maida

Salt

1 tsp vegetable or refined oil

Water

Method

For the filling: Heat the oil in a pan, add chicken and sauté until cooked.

Now, put the vegetables and sauté until it is smooth. Make sure you don’t overcook it. Add garlic paste to it and mix well.

Add soy sauce, salt and pepper and sauté it nicely and set aside.

For the dough: In a bowl, put maida, salt, oil and some water to knead into a smooth dough. Cover the bowl and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

Stuffing the Momos: Divide the dough into 30 equal balls and keep them in a moist towel. Roll it into small circles of three to four-inch diameter, making sure that the edges are thinner than the centre.

Stuff a teaspoon of generous filling into the balls and shape the momos by pleating the edge. Once done, steam the momos for 12-15 minutes or until soft.

Chutney or Dip for the Momos

Ingredients

30 grams sesame seeds

20 grams peanut

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tomatoes

5-6 garlic gloves

1 tsp ginger, grated

·4-5 chillis

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Firstly, roast the tomatoes and allow it to cool. Meanwhile, in a pan, roast the sesame seeds and peanuts.

Now, heat oil in a pan and put the onions, chillis, garlic and ginger.

Peel the roasted tomatoes and add it into the mixture with salt and pepper and sauté until smooth.

Grind it along with the sesame seeds and peanuts until you get a smooth consistency. Chutney is ready to serve.