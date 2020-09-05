Movies to watch on Teacher’s Day

Marking the ocassion of Teacher’s Day, Metrolife puts together a selection of movies, which features a teacher in the central role.

Hichki

This 2018 movie based on an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. After several interviews and rejections, Mathur (Rani Mukerji) lands her dream job in an elite school, where she faces numerous challenges.

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The movie is about the self-taught mathematical genius Srinivas Ramanujan, based on a book written by Robert Kanigel. Ramanujan, played by Dev Patel, is invited to attend Cambridge University to pursue his passion.

Raatchasi

Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, Geetha Rani (Jyothika) is a headmaster, who implements different plans to reform an undisciplined government school. However, she faces numerous hurdles, including a corrupt MLA.

Taare Zameen Par

Directed by Aamir Khan, the movie follows an eight-year-old, Ishaan, who is dyslexic. Misunderstood as being lazy, he is shipped off to a boarding shcool. Here, his art teacher takes him under his wing.

Manikyakallu

The 2011 Malayalam drama film directed by M Mohanan, stars Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. The film is about a young teacher who arrives at a village school and tries to make a definite change in student attitude. The movie is loosely based on the life story of the students and teachers of the Govt Brennan School, Thalassery.