Movies to watch this weekend

This year, Independence Day falls on a weekend and what better time than to catch up on some all-time hit films that celebrate the spirit of freedom. Metrolife puts together a list for your viewing pleasure

Gandhi

The historical drama film is based on the life of the Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi charting his struggle to win independence for India from the British Empire. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the movie won many academy awards, with one for best picture, and five Golden Globe awards.

Swades

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2004 Shah Rukh khan-starrer, is a drama film based on a true life story of a non-resident Indian who returns to the homeland. The lead character works for NASA in the United States who returns to India to takehis nanny back with him. In India, he realises the poverty and inequality among castes and gender.

Bombay

This 1995 Mani Ratnam movie depicts follows a Muslim woman and a Hindu man who decides to elope when their families object their relationship. Set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition, the film showcases the wrath of the communal riots that the young couple is forced to endure once they move to Mumbai.

Hotel Mumbai

The an action thriller movie is based on the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The movie shows the bravery of the staff members in the hotel Taj who regarded guests as ‘Gods’, effectively protecting many lives on the fateful day. It stars Anupam Kher and Dev Patel among others.

Kaalapani

The directorial of Priyadarshan is set in 1915. It follows an Indian doctor who was falsely accused and put into Kaalapani, a jail in Port Blair. Here, he witnesses the inhumane assaults on the prisoners.

Rang De Basanti

This 2006 film that quickly rose to a cult status depicts the journey of a few college students who find their patriotism awakened due to a series of events. The movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and features Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan among others.

Rajkahini

Begum Jaan runs a brothel in a village in Bengal bordering India and Pakistan. Amidst the changing political scenario due to the Partition she desperately tries to save her business. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie stars Rituparna Sengupta, Abir Chatterjee and Jaya Ahsan.

Chak De! India

This Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sports drama is about a disgraced former captain of the national Indian field hockey team. Years after a disastorus loss the captain returns as the coach to lead the Indian hockey women’s team and their aim is to clinch the world championship.







