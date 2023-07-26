Multi-genre music show next weekend

On August 5 and 6, Chowdiah Memorial Hall will host a first-of-its-kind music show. Called ‘Always in the Mood’, the performance is by Kiara Academy of Performing Arts and is directed by Wendy Dickson, the founder of the academy, apart from Tina Dickson Franco and Jonathan Ian Franco.

Wendy’s annual shows have been a highlight of Bengaluru’s musical calendar since the academy’s first major outing in 2014, with an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’. “This year, our show will feature a mix of genres from jazz and blues to hip-hop, pop, country and rock,” shares Wendy. The songs will be accompanied with dance performances across multiple forms such as ballroom, jive, west coast swing, contemporary and ballet. The choreography, performed by a 17-member ensemble, is by students Anahieta Mohandesi and Rachel Ann Franco.

The show will feature renditions of popular songs by iconic names like The Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, Dolly Parton, Karen Carpenter and John Denver. They will also perform medleys of songs from well-known musicals like ‘Tick, Tick, Boom...!’ and ‘Hamilton’ in the show.

Proceeds from the show will go towards supporting the Bosco Rainbow Home for Girls which rehabilitates, shelters and educates girls from difficult domestic and social situations.

August 5 and 6, 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets online.