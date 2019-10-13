Musical experience for government school students

Around 40 underprivileged girls from 13 government schools were invited to the Indian Music Experience (IME), the first interactive music museum of India, on October 10. The visit was arranged by Brigade Hospitality, in connection with World Vision India, to mark International Day of the Girl Child.

The girls were picked up from their schools and treated to a high tea and a guided tour of the full museum. The day ended with a lunch at the nearby Augusta club. "IME’s exhibits allow for an immersive experience of the origins of music in the country. It was an insight into our rich culture,” said Aishwarya N, assistant general manager of learning and development at Brigade Hospitality.

The museum, located in JP Nagar, gave a chance to the girls to explore and satisfy their curiosity with a hands-on experience. They were fascinated by the sound garden which allowed them to create music through exhibits and were impressed with the museum's large collection of musical instruments.

"We are trying to inspire and motivate a generation of girls to follow their dreams and leave an imprint in their chosen paths,'' says Vineet Verma, executive director and CEO, Brigade Hospitality.