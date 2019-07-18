On my pinboard: Nakul Shenoy

Born and educated in Udupi, Nakul moved to Bengaluru in 2000. Best known as ‘The Mind Reader’, Nakul Shenoy is a leading mentalist and magician. He is also a motivational speaker and the author of ‘Smart Course in Magic’. Having found early inspiration in ‘Mandrake The Magician’ comic books, Nakul performed his first magic show when he was just 15. Over the last two decades, he has become one of the most sought-after psychic entertainers, performing his mind-reading shows across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the USA. Having enthralled audiences with ‘The Mind Reader’ show for nearly 15 years, Nakul is also a member of The Magic Circle (London).

Travel

London

“I love travelling to different places to enjoy nature and meet people. I am fortunate that my shows provide the opportunity to do this. While I like going to Las Vegas for its unbelievable shows (especially magic) and loved spending time in beautiful Heidelberg (Germany), my most favourite place is London. There is so much happening there connected to culture, art, people and magic.”

Author

Richard Bach

“I read across genres, like fiction, non-fiction, polity, psychology, or self-help. My all-time favourites are Richard Bach’s ‘Illusions’ and Jack Higgins’s ‘The Eagle Has Landed’. I enjoy reading comics too, be it ‘Mandrake The Magician’, ‘Doctor Strange’, or ‘Calvin and Hobbes’. In fiction, Enid Blyton and PG Wodehouse were early favourites. That was followed by Agatha Christie, Trudy Canavan, and Douglas Adams. Among the Indian authors, I recently enjoyed reading books by Jane De Suza and Shweta Taneja.”

Inspiration

Max Maven

“In magic, numerous magicians have inspired me but the one name that tops the list is Max Maven. I remember watching Max (on a borrowed videotape) perform his now legendary ‘Elephants in Denmark’ act. I immediately developed a special connection with this mysterious performer. I was fortunate to meet Max and continue to learn from him. Otherwise, my grandfather K Govindaraya Kamath has been my greatest influence. He taught me the basic tenets of life.”

Food

‘Thai Chilli Basil Chicken’

“I am a foodie. I am always eager to try out new cuisines. I have a weakness for Chinese and Thai cuisines, with ‘Thai Chilli Basil Chicken’ topping the list. Among the other dishes, I love ‘Doner Kebabs’ found in Germany and the Smoked Salmon. Recently, my most favourite food tag has been won over by Sushi. Being an Udupian, I love all kinds of spicy dishes,

especially those of the Konkani and Mangalorean variety. I also love tea.”

Music

Mukesh

“I have always loved songs by Mukesh, especially those sung for Raj Kapoor. I am also fond of devotional songs of Lord Ganesha and ‘Gajamukhane Ganapathiye Ninage Vandane’ is a favourite song. Another all-time favourite is Bombay Sisters’ rendition of ‘Ayigiri Nandini’, an ode to Goddess Mahishasuramardhini. I also find solace in the music of Ranjit Barot and the maestro A R Rahman. I can listen to ‘Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai’ for days on end.

Cinema

Bruce Lee

“I enjoy watching Bruce Lee movies. As a teen, I enrolled in a karate class and also asked a friend to teach me Nunchaku because I loved watching and reading about Bruce. I like watching superhero films, and I am loyal to both DC and Marvel Universe. My favourite movies are Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ and of course, Neil Burger’s ‘The Illusionist’. Another movie I liked a lot was ‘Vantage Point’.”