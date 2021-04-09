Online sales galore for festive season

With many festivals around the corner, a lot of discounts and offers can be seen on online shopping sites. From clothes to electronics, accessories to makeup, there is much to look for.

Amazon’s Ugadi sale, on till April 13, will offer up to 40 per cent off on smart TVs and home theatres, from various brands. Up to 35 per cent discounts on washing machines and dishwashers, and between 40 and 60 per cent discounts on desks, mattresses, beds and office chairs.

Laptops and tablets are available for up to Rs 30,000 discount, across brands. Smartwatches will be on sale. Bluetooth speakers, various smartphones, and musical instruments will be available for up to 60 per cent off.

Among Amazon brands, clothing styles to accessories will see a minimum of 50 per cent off.

Flipkart’s sale is offering deals on laptops, headphones, power banks, and smartwatches.

Myntra’s sale up to April 11, offers a flat 60 to 80 per cent off on accessories and styles for men, women and children. Styles under Rs 499 and a half-price store on shirts, T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, kurta, jeans and casual shoes are also available.

‘AjioMania’ on Ajio, on till April 12, is offering 50 to 80 per cent off on clothing for women, men, girls and boys. From T-shirts to saris, find a lot of discounted offerings. Baby care products are on sale too.

Biba is offering up to 50 per cent off on suit sets, kurtas, dresses, fusion wear, jewellery and footwear.

At Big Basket, Big 47Sale is on till April 11, or till stocks last. Shop for a minimum order of Rs 1,500 and get a minimum of 47 per cent off on around 4,000 products. Offers apply on beauty products, personal care items, cleaning essentials, snacks and branded foods, beverages, cooking essentials, dairy, fruits and vegetables.

HDFC Bank customers can avail 5 per cent instant cashback on a minimum order for Rs 2,000.

Grofers has its ‘House Full Sale’, on till April 11, where grocery and staples, household items like detergents and cleansing agents, snacks, breakfast and dairy items, kitchen and dining needs, are all available for up to 60 per cent off.