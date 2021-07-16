Perfect weather to try some herbal tea

Metrolife puts together herbal tea recipes that you can make with ingredients from your backyard

Tanaya Choudhury
Tanaya Choudhury, DHNS ,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:54 ist
Turmeric cinnamon tea

Ingredients

Water - 350 ml

Cinnamon stick - 1

Turmeric - 1/4 teaspoon

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Green tea bag - 1

Method

Heat 350 ml of water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.

Add one cinnamon stick, quarter teaspoon turmeric, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water. Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.

Strain the tea in a teapot.

Serve.

Honey lemon tea

Ingredients

Water - 350 ml

Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Green tea bag - 1

Method

Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil. Add one tablespoon lemon juice, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water.

Remove it from heat and rest for two-three
minutes. Strain the tea in a teapot.

Serve.

Honey basil tea

Ingredients

Water - 350 ml

Basil - 10 leaves

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Green tea bag - 1

Method

Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.

Add 10 basil leaves, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water.

Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.

Strain the tea in a teapot.

Serve.

Green mint tea

Ingredients

Water - 350 ml

Mint - 10 leaves

Green tea bag - 1

Method

Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.

Add 10 leaves of mint, one green tea bag in boiling water.

Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.

Strain the tea in a teapot.

Serve.

Ginger jaggery tea

Ingredients

Water - 350 ml

Crushed ginger - 1 teaspoon

Jaggery powder - 1 teaspoon

Green tea bag - 1

Method

Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil. Add one teaspoon crushed ginger, one teaspoon jaggery powder, one green tea bag in boiling water.

Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.

Strain the tea in a teapot.

Serve.

(Recipe credits: yumrecipe.in)

