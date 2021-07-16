Perfect weather to try some herbal tea

Turmeric cinnamon tea
Ingredients
Water - 350 ml
Cinnamon stick - 1
Turmeric - 1/4 teaspoon
Honey - 1 teaspoon
Green tea bag - 1
Method
Heat 350 ml of water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.
Add one cinnamon stick, quarter teaspoon turmeric, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water. Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.
Strain the tea in a teapot.
Serve.
Honey lemon tea
Ingredients
Water - 350 ml
Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon
Honey - 1 teaspoon
Green tea bag - 1
Method
Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil. Add one tablespoon lemon juice, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water.
Remove it from heat and rest for two-three
minutes. Strain the tea in a teapot.
Serve.
Honey basil tea
Ingredients
Water - 350 ml
Basil - 10 leaves
Honey - 1 teaspoon
Green tea bag - 1
Method
Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.
Add 10 basil leaves, one teaspoon honey, one green tea bag in boiling water.
Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.
Strain the tea in a teapot.
Serve.
Green mint tea
Ingredients
Water - 350 ml
Mint - 10 leaves
Green tea bag - 1
Method
Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil.
Add 10 leaves of mint, one green tea bag in boiling water.
Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.
Strain the tea in a teapot.
Serve.
Ginger jaggery tea
Ingredients
Water - 350 ml
Crushed ginger - 1 teaspoon
Jaggery powder - 1 teaspoon
Green tea bag - 1
Method
Heat 350 ml water in a deep pan and bring it to a boil. Add one teaspoon crushed ginger, one teaspoon jaggery powder, one green tea bag in boiling water.
Remove it from heat and rest for two-three minutes.
Strain the tea in a teapot.
Serve.
(Recipe credits: yumrecipe.in)
