Pop-up stalls get a virtual avatar

Pop-up stalls have been a vibrant part of the city’s culture. Be it in front of of the malls, weekend carnivals or venue spaces, pop-up stalls, especially for food, have been a huge hit.

However, since the pandemic, most of these gatherings came to a halt and many had to resort to home delivery services.

The Soul Company, a platform known for organising supper clubs by bringing chefs, food writers and tastemakers on board, introduced Soul Menus during the lockdown.

Chef Gautam Krishnankutty and founder of The Dram Attic, Priyanka Blah, began curating a menu box with very few guests.

They even hosted a cold brew session with Sunali Menon via Zoom with five participants. Partnering with a few coffee brands, they sent over different brews and accompaniments to the participants and shared the culinary experience virtually.

Somanna Muthanna, founder of the company, says that it’s logistically difficult to curate virtual food experiences.

“We have hosted a smaller gathering of tasting experiences in few cities and it’s worked out really well for us. People would also rather come and meet in person than do everything virtually,” he says.

Upcoming event Greater Than Ghee Roast will be held at Bangalore International Centre this weekend. Somanna says, “The new in-person experiences will be held with necessary protocols.”

The Courtyard in Shantinagar is another place which saw many pop-ups before the pandemic. Owner Akhila Srinivas tells Metrolife that most shop owners have turned to online mediums now.

“The point of setting up a stall is to meet your customers. It’s a great connecting medium. However, many have taken to online modules and are coming out when necessary,” she explains.

Even with a few events they hosted at The Courtyard over the last two months they have seen very little footfall. Akhila adds, “There are people coming in but they aren’t staying too long. Entrepreneurs are prepared with ways to package their products in ways that can be carried home by the customer than having them stay back and enjoy.”

For experiential dining style, Conosh Tables has been a favourite for many. Pre-Covid, Conosh had many get-togethers at hosts’ homes but they turned virtual and home delivery style post lockdown.

Co-founder Vaibhav Bahl gives an example of a Moroccan pop-up in a box they had organised. It involved a seven-course dinner with our home chef.

“We did a meal inspired by street foods of Latin America and another inspired from a book ‘A Kitchen Full of Stories’,” he says.

He feels the special touches made the experience transcend virtually too.

“For Onam, one of our home chefs prepared the meals and it was delivered to customers with banana leaves, jasmine flower garlands and handwritten notes on how each item was to be served,” he adds.

While home delivery systems may rule for the time being, according to a survey Conosh did almost 80 per cent of customers expressed an interest to dine socially.

“2021 is going to be a balancing act between deliveries, private catering, pop-up experiences and more. Customers will have a variety of choices to make based on their mood and experience,” says Vaibhav.