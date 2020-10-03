Publicist-turned-author hopes to keep writing

From a training manager to a publicist and now an author, Pooja Valeja’s journey has been an interesting one. In her latest avatar, she finds herself exploring the life of Pritz and Patel in ‘A Flight to Catch’. The fiction book has been inspired by her experiences and those of people around her. She tells Metrolife about her journey and what she hopes for the future.

What made you dive into fiction?

Fiction makes you touch various spaces that non-fiction may not permit. Also an interesting part about fiction is that at most times it allows readers to be nonjudgemental. The book is a very light read with a mix of comedy and drama. It makes you think, introspect, dream and also tingles your nostalgia.

How long have you been working on the book? What was the most difficult part?

I have been working on the book for over four months. The interesting part about the book is that most of these instances were either noticed or dealt by me, so penning them together was all I had to do. There was no challenge as such, apart from the fact that at most times I needed to be careful since I was penning human emotions like sadness, joy, confusion, fear and romance. These are delicate feelings and only if they are well written, they add life to the characters.

Why did you decide to set in Canada?

My last trip before the lockdown had been to Canada. I had experienced various situations that make an appereance in the book. So the first place that came to mind Canada ad I didn’t need to do much research. It also helps that it’s a very nice place with scenic beauty all across.

You’ve mentioned that it was inspired by your life experiences. Is it intimidating putting out parts of yourself like this?

It could be intimidating if I was putting out personal life experiences that I did not want to share with anyone. But these are human emotions and I personally feel it’s absolutely fine to share your own emotions with everyone if you’re penning down a complete book. It makes it relatable. So personally I did not find it intimidating, but in the beginning I did put in a week or two of thought into whether I should be putting down experiences from my personal life.

Any projects in the pipeline?

Since the book launched only last week, I’m only focusing on it. But yes, in the coming months I shall soon start penning down an interesting journey ahead. Another thing is, the ending of the book leaves everyone with a questiont. I’m not sure at the moment but maybe I will start writing a sequel.