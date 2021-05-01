Recipes to relieve period symptoms

Between cramps and mood swings, “that time of the month” can be difficult for many. Finding your comfort food amidst all the unwanted cravings can be hard. But fret not, Metrolife brings to you three finger lickin’ good recipes that are packed with nutrients and are easy to prepare.

Moon Bites

Ingredients

1 cup shelled pumpkin seeds, or pepitas

1 cup walnuts

2 tsp of dried culinary lavender

1/2 tsp fine grain sea salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

16 Medjool dates, pitted

2 cups chopped dark chocolate

1” square of cacao butter or coconut oil

Big, flaky sea salt, optional

Method

In a food processor, process the pepitas, walnuts, lavender, fine grain sea salt, and vanilla until very smooth. Stuff into the center of each date, then place in the freezer while you make your chocolate. Using a microwave, melt together the chocolate and the cacao butter until smooth. Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a fork, dunk each date into the chocolate, shaking off any excess before placing it on the parchment. Sprinkle the tops with flaky sea salt if using, then return to the freezer.

Freeze until completely solid, for at least an hour. Later, transfer the dates to a large bag for long-term storage.

(Recipe courtesy lizmoody.com)



Healthy Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients

1 egg

1/4 cup fresh spinach (10 g)

2 tbsp red bell pepper

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 whole-wheat English muffin

Avocado, sliced

Method

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg, spinach, red bell pepper, black pepper, and salt thoroughly. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Place a greased mason jar lid border in the pan (for the shape) and slowly pour the egg mixture into the lid. Cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes, until the egg has set on the bottom.

Remove the cover and use a fork to pull off the lid from the egg. Flip the egg and cook for another 3 minutes, until cooked through. Place the egg patty on the English muffin and top it up with sliced avocado and enjoy!

(Recipe courtesy tasty.co)

Sweet potato stuffing

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes, baked

1 cup black beans

1 cup corn

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juiced

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp honey

2 tsp adobo sauce

Salt

Pepper

Method

Simply bake or steam your sweet potatoes to your desired tenderness. While it steams, stir and combine the black beans, corns, onions and cilantro in a big bowl.

For the vinaigrette, mix the lime zest and juice, honey, adobo, salt and pepper together in a smaller bowl. After which, pour the vinaigrette mixture over the black bean mixture and toss it to combine. When your sweet potatoes are done, slice them open and stuff them with the black bean and corn mixture and there you have it!

(Recipe courtesy blog.pslove.com)