Shake it up with tasty drinks

The best part about milkshakes is that you can blend almost all your favourite and not-so-favourite ingredients and have a delicious result. Chefs in the city share some of their favourite ones that you can try at home too.

Vegan Peanut Butter and Strawberry Milkshake by Chef Vaisakh Vijayan

Chef Vaisakh Vijayan, who works at Geist Brewing Factory, says he’s in the business to create licious treats that don’t make one feel guilty. Here’s his recipe of vegan peanut butter and strawberry milkshake that you can enjoy without worrying about the number of calories.

Ingredients

2 Bananas

300 gm Fresh strawberries

300 ml Coconut milk

A pinch of Cinnamon

60 gm Peanut butter

Method

Blend all the ingredients in a food processor and top it with some cinnamon powder.

Sweet Tooth Healthy Smoothie by nutritionist Bhavya Omkar

Nutritionist Bhavya Omkar feels we are all on the lookout to satisfy our sweet cravings but also stay healthy at the same time. She recommends apple smoothies as it’s the perfect combination of sweetness and is loaded with nutrients, has antioxidants and a great way to start your day. By adding a bit of dates to it, you’re also including vitamins and minerals in your diet.

Ingredients

1 apple

1 cup of milk

2 dates

1 tbsp of chia seeds

Method

Blend above-mentioned ingredients and enjoy your smoothie.