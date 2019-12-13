Story in DH on rape survivor inspires film

Utsav Prakash has juggled with different roles in the recently released film ‘Secrets’. Apart from directing the movie which consists of three parallel stories, he has also acted in it. A small-budget film which includes drama and suspense, ‘Secrets’ hopes to touch the right vein.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he shares his experience of the film and more.

What inspired you to make ‘Secrets’?

A few years ago, I was reading an article in Deccan Herald, about how the Supreme Court allowed a rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy post in the 24th week. I was intrigued, read more about abortion law and started researching. I found out that there were other incidents when the court had not permitted other women to undergo abortion post the 20th week of pregnancy. This got me thinking about how in many situations women don’t have the right to their body.

How did the story develop?

My first draft was entirely different from what the film is now. Earlier, the film was limited to one story but I added different characters to the plot, which paved the way to more elaborate stories in the film.

The script was only around 50 minutes earlier, which made it neither a short film nor a feature film. This was another reason for me to weave different stories together.

Tell us a bit about ‘Secrets’.

The film revolves around three non-linear stories with drama and suspense in the script. ‘Secrets’ narrates the stories of three couples who have a complicated relationship; all the couples have secrets from the past which are hidden from their partners. The stories intertwine in the film.

You are an actor in the film and have directed it too...

I play the role of Nischal, a doting husband who loves his wife abundantly. The role is intense. I also directed the film which was quite challenging. It was quite difficult to find producers for the film; I had to run around a lot. I would board buses, meet producers and come back without any confirmation.

I had directed and acted in short films before but a feature film was quite different. We rehearsed a lot and plan most shots which made the shooting easier.

When I was acting, assistant directors would work on the scenes.

Actor vs director: which role do you like most?

I love acting. If a director is also an actor, he will be able to explain the nuances and characteristics of a role better to an artiste and help him get the emotions for a scene right.

What subjects do you like working on?

I love writing women characters. I feel there is something very strong about womenfolk which is not explored much in Indian films. Though they are called the fairer sex, they handle a lot in life. My mother is a teacher and has been taking care of the family for a long while.