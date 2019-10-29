Style tips for men to ace the office look

Times have changed and men’s fashion, even when it comes to the usually staid office space, is no longer drab.

Here are a few basic essentials that should be included in your wardrobe to ace that look at work.

Shirt

A white shirt is a wardrobe essential for formal occasions. Self-checks and stripes can also be invested in for a flamboyant feel and look but on a smaller scale. Avoid button-down collars for formal clothing. Instead, opt for a spread collar, for a corporate set-up.

If you do not want to opt for a tie, you can rely on a sleek button-up. This can be paired with a sport coat or can be worn underneath a merino or cashmere sweater.







Neckties

Monochrome ties are a safe bet. Patterns and textures can be added for a mix and match effect. Knots that suit your personality are a must. Contrasting ties with the shirt is fine as long as it doesn’t clash. You can opt for a silk or wool tie depending on which part of the world you are having your business meeting at.

Trousers

Khaki and navy are probably the most popular colours for office slacks while charcoal grey is popular for dressy looks. As long as the shades are neutral, they will go with all your shirts.

Slacks should fit comfortably at the waists, the hips, and at the drop between the waistband and the crotch. Pleated fronts and high-waisted trousers suit larger men, but most times plain fronts work on most men.

Shoes and socks

Shoes should be the same colour as your belt at all times — it is the basic rule of formal wear. Your socks, on the other hand, should match the colour of your trousers. Polished shoes are a must.

One should take good care of their shoes as that is what most people initially notice about you. Whether you opt for a casual or formal look, refrain from wearing workout shoes, though you can opt for designer old school trainers. The Oxford is a classic and enduring shoe that goes well with even the most formal workplace clothing.

Accessories

A smart wristwatch is a great accessory which is understated, but speaks volumes about your style, and your persona. Cufflinks may be a bit formal for daily office culture, but it always adds that bit of glamour in your otherwise serious attire. A tie clip or even a silk pocket square can accentuate your look.

Jeans

For those who are in the creative field, it is perfectly fine to wear jeans to work as long as you polish your whole look with proper lace-up shoes and a toned-down shirt jacket.

A striped crewneck sweater and crisp white sneakers will work for pretty much every day with your casual but professional formula. Make sure your denim is of a darker shade so you can blend it well with sweaters, shirts and casual footwear.

The Suit

The single-breast suit is the most classic. Make sure the jacket arm sits right to your wrist and the pant leg is just above your heel. The collar shouldn’t restrict your neck. Invest in some tailored wool trousers and an unstructured blazer, which is more relaxed in fit.

Lastly pay attention to the details of grooming: clean shave, neat haircut, trimmed nails and no personal odour or strong eau de cologne.

With these styling tips, you can ace your way through work every day of the year.

(The writer is a fashion designer)