Dain Heer, based in Houston, USA lives by the philosophy of gratitude. He is the co-creator of Access Consciousness, a self-help system.

With World Suicide Prevention Day around the corner, Dain in an interview with Metrolife, gets candid about his journey, self help and more.

What inspired you to become a changemaker?

I got to a place in my life where it looked like I had everything anybody could want, however I was dying inside. I had set a date to end my own life but two weeks later I had a session of ‘Access Consciousness Bars’. I went into the session depressed and I came out of it with gratitude for being alive. This inspired me to start creating change for others.

What are things to look at when one is feeling worthless?

People who have the sense of worthlessness feel responsible for taking on the weight of the world. Ask yourself ‘Who does this belong to?’ to any feeling of unworthiness that you might have. It allows you to let go of what you were picking up from others. If it lightens up, it’s not actually yours, you’re perceiving it from someone else. It’s a great tool to get rid of 98 per cent of the lack of self-worthiness that you’re experiencing.

How can one positively reinforce themselves during tough times?

The first thing is to start creating a gratitude list. In the list of people, send a text, make a phone call or write a note to the first five, and let them know you’re grateful for them. Get your body moving. When your body is moving it gets endorphins moving. It pushes things that you’re worried about out.

How can one help themselves or others with suicidal thoughts?

Suicide occurs when one gives up hope. To restore hope, get other people’s thoughts out of your head.

People feel stuck as they have thoughts going through their head and never let them out or speak it out.

They can’t tell what part of it is true and what part of it isn’t. Just letting them vent can help. Don’t try to solve it, just listen. If somebody is really thinking of suicide, seek professional help, get the help you need. There is no shame in asking for help.

Have you been to India and Bengaluru? Any observations from interactions here.

I have been to India many times. Indians I have met have a willingness to look beyond what appears to be the only choice possible to find a greater choice.

To access a free help session, log on to: accessconsciousness.com/youarenotalone