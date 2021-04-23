Superheroes on screen

Superhero films are a genre unto themselves and since Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’, such films have seen cult followings much like their comic book counterparts. Popularised by Marvel, the genre scaled great heights. The second highest-grossing film of all time is Marvel’s ‘Avengers Endgame’.

In 2021, we’ve already seen the release of highly anticipated content from both Marvel and DC. Metrolife lists more such films that you can look forward to this year.

Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

Starring Simu Liu, it is the story of Marvel’s first Asian superhero on the big screen. The trailer dropped on April 19 and has over 11 million views. The trailer gave fans a sneak peek into his universe and gave ardent fans their first look at Mandarin, a character that was first teased in the Iron Man series. The movie is slated for a September 3 release.

Black Widow

Marvel fans have been asking for a solo movie for the character since she was introduced into the universe over 10 years ago. The movie is finally set to release in July this year after being pushed forward multiple times. Starring Scarlett Johansson in the iconic role, the trailer shows her navigating her past before she became a part of the Avengers.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Starring Tom Hardy in the title role, the first installment set up the sequel in its end credits scene. Woody Harrelson stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady who later takes up the role of Carnage.

There are also rumours of a Spiderman cameo in the film. It’s set to hit theatres on September 17.

The Suicide Squad

The new film chronicling the adventures of DC’s supervillain squad is somewhere between a sequel and a reboot of the first film from 2016. Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn. The film also brings on board Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and more. Directed by James Gunn, the film is fully ready for viewing but is being kept under wraps until its scheduled release on August 6.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland comes back to his iconic role with this film that is rumoured to unite him with the previous wearers on the costume, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire.

This week, Alfred Molina who played the famed villain, Doc Ock, in the first-ever cinematic version of Spiderman confirmed that he will reprise his role in the new film.

The revelation has sent fans buzzing but they will have to wait till December 17 to see if their theories are true.

The Eternals

There have been nearly no details about this Marvel film apart from its A-list ensemble cast.

Leading the pack is Angelina Jolie as Thena. The cast also includes Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and more. It is slated for a November 5 release.