Three ways to relish ragi

Nachni or ragi is one of the most commonly used millets in Indian cuisine, especially in the dry regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra. It is known to be rich in fibre and amino acids. Here are some ways in which you can incorporate this superfood into your daily meal. It helps in tissue repair, improves body metabolism and reduces bad cholesterol.

Ragi laddoo

Ingredients

¼ cup peanuts or almonds

¼ cup dried coconut

¼ cup sesame seeds (washed and dried)

2 tbsp ghee

1 cup ragi flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ tbsp cardamom powder

½ palm jaggery

Roasted cashews (optional)

Method

Heat a frying pan and add the nuts to it. Roast them on medium flame until golden and aromatic. Next, add the dried coconut and fry it well for a minute. Then add sesame seeds, give it a good mix and empty it into a plate.

In a different pan, add 2 tbsp of ghee and cashews and roast it until it becomes golden brown. Transfer the cashews to a plate.

In the same ghee, add ragi flour and all-purpose flour after sieving. On low flame, roast the flours, stirring constantly, until aromatic. Once the raw smell dissipates, switch off the stove and let the flour mixture cool completely.

In a blender, blitz the fried mixture of nuts and coconut and cardamom powder. Next, add the roasted flour and palm jaggery and blend together.

Next, transfer the mix to a bowl and start shaping it into ladoos. Garnish with cashews.

Ragi malt

Ingredients

3 tbsp Ragi flour

1 cup water

1 tbsp palm jaggery

1 pinch cardamom powder(optional)

¾ cup milk

Method

To a heated pan, add ragi flour and water. Mix it well to ensure no lumps are formed. Stir continuously until it turns into a smooth liquid.

Add cardamom powder and palm jaggery and cook on a low flame.

Lastly, add milk and give it a good stir. Bring it to a rolling boil and the malt is ready.

Ragi roti

Ingredients

150 grams Ragi flour

1 chopped onion

3 tbsp chopped coconut

Chopped coriander leaves

1 grated carrot

½ tbsp chopped ginger

Chopped curry leaves

1 chopped green chilli

Salt to taste

Method

To a bowl, add ragi flour, chopped onion, coconut, carrot, ginger, green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves and salt. Mix well.

Next, add water little by little and start forming a dough with your hand.

Apply oil to a butter paper or banana leaf. Take dough little by little, roll them into small balls, and spread evenly by hand on the leaf.

Heat up a pan, add a teaspoon of oil, and fry the ragi roti on a medium flame for four minutes on each side. Serve with your favourite chutney!