Tips and tricks to stay safe

Travelling alone, especially for women, can be a stressful task. Here are a few items and apps that might help you feel safer and more confident when you’re alone. Try these options to find out which one is most suitable for you.

In your purse

Pen/Pencil

The perfect alternative to a knife when travelling in the metro or other public places is a pen or a pencil. Make sure you keep your pencil sharp and your pen uncapped.

Pepper spray

Pepper sprays need no introduction. They’re available online and in stores like Health and Glow. You can also make your own by mixing chilli peppers and water or vinegar in a spray bottle. Alternatively you can carry a deodorant in its place.

Metal flashlight

Flashlights not only help you in your dark times but also are a great way to signal someone to call for help. A metal body flashlight can serve as the perfect weapon to strike your assailant. Go for the temple or the groin.

Pocket knife

They are light, easy to handle and extremely effective during emergency situations. A knife with a retractable blade is the best option as it is compact and safer to handle. A swiss army knife is also a good option.

On your phone

My Safetipin

This personal safety app provides a safety score of an area you select on the map. My Safetipin lets you to check how safe a neighbourhood is, allowing you to make better decisions about which route you should choose to travel in. The score is based on parameters such as lighting, openness, visibility, people. You can notify your emergency contacts and share your location if you enter a low safety score area.

Shake2Safety

Shake2Safety is an easy SOS app to alert your emergency contacts at times of trouble- without internet. Shake your phone or press your power button four times to send multiple SMS messages with your location to your contacts. You can also send a picture to one of your contacts, record audio or make a call. This app is only available on Android.

bSafe

bSafe allows you to send an SOS message to your emergency contacts by voice control apart from the usual press-the-button. It also allows you to record and stream video to your selected contacts while constantly allowing them to track your location. Although if you want to use the full extent of their services you have to opt for in-app purchases