Tough ride for lady bikers

Women riders are a fast growing tribe in India and the recent years have seen the emergence of many biking groups that are either exclusively dedicated to women or are welcoming them into their fold. However, despite their determination to break gender stereotypes and patriarchal norms, they sometimes run into very basic hurdles in their journeys.

Harassment on the roads



Shagufta Bushra says that bike

and car drivers ride too close,

race with her and pass comments.



Shagufta Bushra, who is self-employed, says that her main challenge as a female bike rider are other drivers who try to come too close. This is true of both bike and car drivers; she says they ride too close to her, race with her and pass comments. “The roads might be completely empty but they will still try their tricks. Once when I was driving my dupatta was flying. One rider came behind me and tried to catch hold of it. Apart from the teasing, it is downright dangerous. I could have lost my balance and fallen down,” she says, adding that though she drives with her brother, this doesn’t deter such men.

When asked what she does, Shagufta says she either slows down or stops completely to let them pass. “If the situation is too bad, I seek refuge in public places such as hotels or restaurants. I don’t talk back or argue with them as it will make things worse,” she says.

She says that though highways are slightly better in this regard but people don’t follow traffic rules there. Shagufta rides a Java 42.

Lack of clean toilets, safe spaces, accommodation

Prathima Hebbar, business consultant, says that lack of clean washrooms are a major hurdle for any women rider.



Prathima Hebbar



“Sometimes the toilets are clean but lack other facilities like working taps, functional faucets or clean mugs. We select our pitstops based on the availability of clean toilets and a safe space where we can sit for some hours during break time. During my journeys, I map my breaks at Cafe Coffee Days because of this,” she says.

Prathima points out that accommodation is also a concern. “Though it is thrilling to go on a journey without any plans, I book the places to stay beforehand because of safety and security issues.”

She adds that it is better to avoid travelling at night, because of the possibility of the bike breaking down at an isolated place. “Don’t stop at places which are not your marked pitstops, unless it is a dire emergency. I also share my location with my family and friends, so they can track my movements. If I am not riding at a certain speed or through the designated route, I get a call. I have a Bluetooth earphone on my helmet so I don’t have to stop to take a call,” she says.

Prathima adds that she wishes for designated camping spots for riders (“so we can save money; a decent accommodation can cost up to Rs 3000 per night”) and better roads. “I worked with Mallikarjun Kharge, when he was the tourism minister, on the camping spots with facilities idea but it never took off. I would also suggest the authorities to conduct frequent checks on highway restaurants to ensure they are clean, hygienic and well-run,” she adds.

Inquisitive people

Pranita Tehare, associate administrator in a company, says that though she gets a lot of enquiries from the people she meets on the roads, she is careful about the details she divulges.

“There is a lot of curiosity when people see a female rider. From workers at restaurants to hotel managers to the attendants at petrol pumps, everyone asks me questions like where I am coming from, what do I do and my destination,” she says. “I do want to talk about my travels to make them more aware about women riders and what we face. Though some of them might be just curious, I have to keep my safety in mind,” she adds. She stops and stays at places where there are women or where there is a police station nearby.

She only uses the washrooms at petrol pumps

since there are both workers and riders at the place. Pranita rides a Royal Enfield Classic 500.