Transform your Eid leftovers

Kuboos/Roti/Naan

Leftover rotis tend to go hard and stale. Get ahead of the game and cut them into chips and bake or deep fry them until crispy and give them a new life. They’re great for dipping into condiments like hummus or can even be used in place of croutons in salads.

Sheer Khurma

The vermicelli pudding is a delight when served hot or cold. If you have popsicle makers at home, this dish is one step away from kulfi. Pour the pudding into the popsicle makers and freeze overnight for quick ice cream. If you don’t have a ready device, pour the mixture into a paper cup and place a spoon in the middle, freeze overnight. You can tear away the paper cup once the dish is frozen.

Biriyani

What is an Eid without a biriyani? Made in huge batches, many say that its taste is enhanced the next day. But if you’re tired of the rice dish as it is, an Italian appetizer can serve as inspiration for a transformation. Arancini, fried rice balls, are a staple of Sicilian cuisine. Lightly mash the biriyani to make the rice starchy and easy to roll into balls. Stuff them with some of the shredded meat from the biriyani and roll them into kofta-sized balls. Dip them in a flour-water mixture and coat them thoroughly with breadcrumbs and then deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot.

Shahi Tukda

Many love this dish the next day, when the rabri has been fully soaked into the bread. Those who want a little more texture can give it the bread and butter pudding treatment. Cut up the bread into bite-sized pieces and place it in a bake-safe bowl. Cover halfway with rabri and bake at 180 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown on top. Sprinkle some chopped nuts on top if desired and enjoy.

Haleem

An Iftar staple, this soft stew is a favourite of many. While delicious on its own or with naan on the night of the festivities, it can make a delicious breakfast the next day. Spread it on a piece of crispy toast and sprinkle chopped coriander and a squeeze of lime on top for an easy breakfast. The soft Haleem and the crispy bread are a perfect contrast of textures.

Kababs

Leftover kababs are great in a sandwich but chop it up finely and add them to your omelette or fried eggs the next day for a hearty breakfast. This also ensures that your kababs aren’t dried out and chewy. The vegetables in your kabab platters can also be a great addition to the breakfast. Add them to the eggs or chop them up and sauté them separately, refresh their flavour with some fresh herbs and garlic.