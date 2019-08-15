Twitter threats affect celebrities

Trolling on Twitter is claiming celebrity casualties, with film director Anurag Kashyap being the latest to quit the micro-blogging site. His daughter and parents were receiving threats of physical harm.

In the recent past, other celebrities have also been at the receiving end on the Internet for expressing their views.

Film ‘Article 15’ rage: Anubhav Sinha vs Sena

The film, which hit the screens on June 28, caused furore when a Hindu fringe outfit said that the movie showed Brahmins in a bad light. There were reports of Anubhav’s effigies being burnt, and the Karni Sena trying to stall the release.

Anubhav wrote an open letter (in Hindi) after the release. The letter said that he forgives the members of Karni Sena, who issued death threats and commented about raping his sister.

He also insisted that “as a civilised society, we should respect each other”. His letter also went on to explain that a film’s story cannot be told in the trailer and one shouldn’t judge a film with just that. This post was both lauded and criticised by Twitterati.

Kashmir diaries and Anupam Kher

Anupam’s tweet “Kashmir Solution has begun” raised many eyebrows. The actor’s tweets, which often support the Prime Minister and the central government’s policies, irk many Twitter users.

The actor had put out a post praising the government during demonetisation in 2016. Many Twitter users reminded him about it and asked him how he was so confident about this step.

One person asked if the actor was “being gleeful about inflicting pain on your fellow citizens? Do two wrongs make a right? Who’s the ‘tukde tukde’ gang here? Shame on you, Anupam. You were one of my favourite actors once”. Another tweeted, “If you think this is the solution #kashmir needs, you are lacking humanity.” Yet another member said, “Zero respect for someone who burns bridges rather than build them between people. Hatred only begets hatred. Good luck drowning in the hatred you have helped to spread.”

RAPPER Hard Kaur and referendum song

UK-based rapper Hard Kaur’s videos with pro-Khalistan slogans and anti-India sentiments have been gathering much anger from Sikhs on Twitter.

Twitter has suspended her account after it received a series of complaints.

A recent video showing her saying “Referendum song is coming soon. It’s called we are warriors” is going viral. She supports the movement for a separate state for Sikhs. Hard Kaur dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to a battle: ‘Come and fight me.’ The challenge brought out trolls in large numbers.

A post said, “So #HardKaur joins ISI backed Khalistanis and threatens Indian establishment. Cc @AmitShah @narendramodi @HMOIndia ... Ise ghusne na de. She’s a declared traitor.”

Another said: “Come to India, the real Sikhs of Indian will tell of the reality of the joke #Khalistan is. They will kick your ass, hard real hard #HardKaur.”

Twitter war continues

While some Twitteratis slammed Anurag Kashyap for leaving the platform, others came in his support.

Against him

‘He will be back’

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mocked Anurag saying that he would be back before his next release. He tweeted: “#AnuragKashyap exited twitter earlier when people called him jinxed maker, then when his #BombayVelvet was a disaster & now when his lies are exposed.”

Ashoke went on to add that “This is how #UrbanNaxals remain in news.”

‘This is absolute rubbish’

Film director, producer and screenwriter Vivek tweeted: “This is absolute rubbish. When I was assaulted, you were celebrating it with your silence. Now you use some crazy trolls to play victim card. There is no celeb who is not trolled/threatened. Come and check my DM, you will feel better.

With him:

‘Don’t forget your responsibility’

Actor-producer Karanvir Bohra empathised with Anurag. He tweeted that “Dragging ones family is the worse thing any individual can ever do. Say whatever you want to him, he can say whatever regarding an issue but pls, with “freedom of speech” don’t forget your responsibility on how to use it.”