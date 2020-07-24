Upgrade your skills with these online learning platforms

Cases are surging in the city and the expert advice is still to remain at home. Online courses are a great way to keep yourself busy and be productive. Here are a few platforms you can use to delve deeper into something you love or discover a new interest.

LinkedIn learning

LinkedIn provides over 13,000 courses and a one-month free trial. The monthly membership is Rs 1,400, while the annual membership is Rs 900 per month. They have high-quality videos and verified teachers. You will get a certificate of completion for each course.

Udemy

Udemy has a wide range of courses to choose from. There isn’t a monthly charge, but rather a per course charge. The average cost per course is approximately Rs 12,480. However, they have been running a site-wide sale of up to 94 per cent off. Once you pay for a course, you get lifetime access with no additional charges.

Coursera

Coursera has around 3,900 courses, everything from short courses that run up to six weeks to accredited online degrees for a period of up to four years. The scale of pay depends on the course you select, some short ones can be accessed for free. You get certificates for every programme and it is recognised by multiple universities and organisations.

EDX

The EDX was created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University in 2012. They have over 2,000 courses, Some of which are paid, others are free. EDX offers two types of certificates; verified certificates are available for a fee that varies by course, program certificates are available when you successfully complete a series of courses that make up a program. You can get a refund if you change your mind up to two weeks from the start date.

Swayam

Swayam is India’s national MOOC platform. The enrollment is open for over 500 courses. The exams are held in two slots, morning and afternoon. The candidates who clear the exam with more than 40 per cent marks will get a certificate. An exam fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable per course.

For the reserved category candidates including SC, ST, OBC, PwD, the examination fee is Rs 500. If you complete the course successfully, you will get a certificate with an IIT or IISc tag.