Want to help those affected by floods? Here's how

As Karnataka reels under monsoon fury, Bengalureans are preparing to help the flood-affected people in different areas. As part of this, various relief funds and contribution/collection centres have been set up all over the city.

Samartha Bharata Trust, Basavangudi, is collecting basic necessities that will be handed over to shelter homes and villages in North Karnataka in the coming week.

The group is sourcing materials like biscuits, chocolates, dry food items, chappals, raincoat, sweaters, over-the-counter medicines like Paracetamol, Vicks, Band-aid, toiletries (including soap, toothbrush and toothpaste), tetra pack milk and juice packets, tarpaulin sheets, sanitary pads, candles and umbrellas.

MG Premanand, the convenor (Bangalore south), says, “Our collection centres are based in south Bengaluru and include areas like Electronics City, Athibelle, Jigani, Chandapura and Begur. We plan to send a truck to Belagavi by Monday.”

Premanand adds that the group will accept cash contributions which will be used to buy items that have not been received in sufficient quantity.

Pavan H from Neravu, an NGO and Namma Karnataka Memes, a social media page, is organising the collection of relief material across the city. “Our collection centres are located in Nagarbhavi, Rajajinagar, Vijaynagar and Basaveshwara Nagar.”

He says that blankets, sweaters, raincoats, rice items, mosquito repellents, and new clothes for men and women are the need of the hour. “Water bottles are also needed in plenty,” he says.

Pavan adds that the response has been bleak, but he is hopeful.

“We already sent a truckload to Honnavar and Bagalkote. We have collected materials worth Rs 80,000 and cash worth Rs 1,70,000. People need to help generously so that we can reach out to more places,” he says.

Samskruthi Charitable Trust is putting up collection centres in areas like Vidhya Peeta, J P Nagar, Srinagara, Kanakapura Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Hanumantha Nagar, Vidhyaranyapura, Ullal and Nagarbhavi. Actor Vasishta N Simha is one of the trustees of the group.

Jithendra P, the chairman, says, “The most-needed items include first-aid kits, new clothes and innerwear (for men, women and children), bedsheets, warmers, mats, candles, matchbox and lighters, rice, dry food like biscuits, toiletries among others.”

“Our volunteers are at areas like Gadag, Gokak, and Hubli to observe what is needed,” he says.

‘Way For Life’ has more than 15 collection points in the city, which include areas like JP Nagar, Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Hebbal, Yeshwathpur, Kengeri and Basavangudi.

Uday Kumar, president says, “We are collecting materials to be distributed in Chikkodi and other areas in Belagavi.”

The group is collecting food grains, dals, medicines, blankets, new clothes, toiletries and sanitary napkins. “We have sent out a load already and will be sending out more in the coming week,” adds Uday.

The organisation will also start a campaign #rebuildbelagavi, which will look at rebuilding lives and providing help to households in Belagavi to aid them in their return to normalcy. “This would include cash contributions and providing essential commodities,” he says.

Want to help? Call:

Way For Life: 78999 93789/ 76765 55334 or email to contact@wayforlife.org

Samartha Bharata Trust, Basavangudi: 98454 48571

Neravu: 99804 34939

Samskruthi Charitable Trust: 94830 33665/ 94818 86050

The CM’s relief fund

State chief minister BS Yediyurappa has asked for funds to deal with the crisis. If you would like to contribute, here are the details:

Chief Minister Relief Fund Natural Calamity

Bank name: State Bank of India’

Branch: Vidhana Soudha Branch

Account No.: 37887098605

IFSC code: SBIN0040277

MICR Code: 560002419