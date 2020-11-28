Web series is here to stay: Barkha Singh

In a world of mini-web series, Dice Media’s ‘Please Find Attached’ seems to have made its place. Lead actors, Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh, in season two are seen growing together as a couple and making their mark in their professional lives. The six-episode season ended earlier this week and the actors took some time off to speak to Metrolife.

Excerpts from the interview:

With the second season of ‘Please Find Attached’, we see that the couple has grown in their personal and professional life. Any similarities between the characters and your personal lives?

Ayush: Barkha and I have been friends for a very long time now. As co-actors, we always try to analyse each of our roles and characters, try to make it better in terms of acting. We also help each other out to get the right emotion for various roles and scenes. So it works both ways, professionally and on a personal level, to become better actors.

Barkha: Personally, I do look for similarities in every character that I play. That said, Sanya is very different from Barkha. Despite the differences, I have still managed to find ways to bring Barkha into the character.

Is there a talk of season 3?

Ayush: Well, that will totally depend on how season two does. We are so happy that people loved the show, me and Barkha individually. There are endless messages on our Instagram for which we are forever grateful.

How has the lockdown been for the both of you?

Ayush: It’s obviously a little sad. However, I made content from home just to relieve some stress, and it worked. People wanted me to make more and more videos. I ended up making 27 quarantine episodes.

Barkha: The lockdown was actually better than I expected. It was almost a blessing in disguise, at least my body would say so.

My social media following grew by almost a million too. I didn’t want to waste this time, so I focused on my health and my content which was great.

Have you started working again? Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Ayush: I am currently shooting for a show called ‘Call my Agent’, which is directed by Shaad Ali. The most awaited ‘Operation MBBS’ Season 2 will be out soon.

Barkha: Yes. I am not too sure if I can speak about them just as yet, but I am super excited about it. I think it’s time I take the next step in my career and you will see that super soon.

At a time when OTT platforms are booming, where is web series heading to?

Barkha: A few years ago, the whole concept of web series was non-existent; it was just television and films and maybe some videos on YouTube. Today, web series is not just limited to YouTube.

They are now on OTT platforms and are attracting bigwig producers to step up and create new and interesting shows. I think this is just the beginning.

Since web series cater to such a wide range of audience, and there are so many different platforms and so many different topics and genres, they are here to stay for a very, very long time.