What to do and avoid during monsoon season

While rains bring relief from the soaring sun but they also have an unpleasant side. They give rise to host of seasonal allergies and health-related issues.

Metrolife puts together a list of dos and don’ts to stay safe.

Have seasonal fruits

Fruits like apples, jamuns, litchi, plums, cherries, peaches, papayas, pears and pomegranates can help build your immune system and make you ready for the season and the diseases associated with it. Avoid water-rich fruits like watermelons and muskmelons as you could catch a cold.

Drink hot water

This tip might not come as a surprise, but drinking boiled or purified water is way healthier than you think. It soothes your itchy throat and helps with the cold.

Wash your veggies thoroughly

Make sure your veggies and fruits are cleaned properly before eating. This helps in getting rid of the foreign substances and chemicals that are harmful.

Ditch the oily snacks

Eating excess oily and fried snacks can lead to bloating. Besides, the humidity during the rainy season slows down the metabolism, which can lead to stomach problems and indigestion. It is highly advisable to steer clear of the lip-smacking treats once in a while.

Avoid eating outside

It is indeed tempting to have chaats on the streets when it’s pouring but go slow on these snacks during monsoon.

You can never be sure about the quality of the water used and the bacterial and fungal contamination it may have.

Limit the salt intake

Using too much salt in your food may lead to heightened water retention and blood pressure problems especially during the rainy season. When it comes to salt intake, less is always more.

Say no to seafood and meat

Water-borne diseases are quite common during monsoon. So refrain from indulging in seafood and meat during this time as these may carry infections. This little caution will spare you from instances of food poisoning and gastrointestinal issues.