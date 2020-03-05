When plastic surgery goes wrong

It is an open secret that many celebs have gone under the knife at some point in their career, solely to achieve physical perfection and live up to the beauty standards set by the glamourous world of cinema.

At a time, when the pressure to look young and “beautiful” in the film industry remains a constant subject of discussion, many stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Ayesha Takia, Koena Mitra and Anushka Sharma have visibly gone under the knife and they didn’t shy away from owning it.

Recently, Shruti Haasan opened up about undergoing nose job and using lip fillers. She highlighted that people, especially her young fans, should not believe that she this is what she looks like naturally. Haasan also pointed out the role the film industry in instilling self-doubt in her.

But what if plastic surgery goes wrong? Dr Srikanth V, senior consultant, plastic and cosmetic surgery, Manipal Hospitals, says that people tend to do their bit of research about the surgeon, the hospital and the procedure they want to undergo beforehand. “Usually, their concern is whether the surgeon can deliver. Most of the time, if the client has spent enough time for consultation, we are fairly aware of what to expect from them. If the expectations are real, the outcome is good,” he says.

Most people in India go for a rhinoplasty(nose job), liposuction, tummy tuck(abdominoplasty) and scar revision. Face-lift or eye-lift are still comparatively rare among the Indians because we are blessed with good-quality skin.

Countering unrealistic expectations can be difficult but doctors need to be blunt and straightforward with their clients, says Dr Srikanth.

“The end result and side-effects can make the procedure go wrong. If a person is not evaluated properly and if there are certain things missed during preoperative workup. Apart from this, wound infections and delay in healing of the wound can be other issues,” he points out.

Clients with preconceived notions can be difficult to counsel. “It is important for an individual to understand that the profiles of two individuals are different; while they might admire an actor, it is not practical to get the same kind of nose or eyes, as it won’t suit their face-profile,” he says.

Those with a body-dysmorphic syndrome, are encouraged to see a psychologist. Surprisingly, with body-image issues becoming a talking point, today, people from all walks of life — from policemen and budding actresses to celebrities — everyone comes for cosmetic surgeries. Dr Srikanth says that boys between 16 to 24 commonly get gynecomastia (male breast reduction) or a nose job done. Those between 20 to 30 go for hair transplant and those between 20 to 50 years opt for rhinoplasty and liposuction. The common procedure among women between 16 to 24 years is breast reduction. This is because women of this age group suffer from social stigma because of enlarged breasts. It also leads to physical discomforts such as backache, neck pain and shoulder pain. For those between 25 to 50, nose job is common and after pregnancy and childbirth, tummy tuck and liposuction are popular choices.

While some opt for cosmetic surgeries due to physical problems, there are also those who come for plastic surgery to glamourise themselves. Dr Chytra V Anand, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics, says that there are patients who feel that by making small changes their whole image will change.

“They might not even require that correction. If a patient has higher expectations and that has not been met, they feel they have not got the result they wanted for the amount they pay. To curtail this problem, we show them modulation of how they would look and only then do we proceed.”

In Bengaluru, youngsters, under 30, look for liposuction, breast augmentation and nose job. Above 30, surgical procedure such as breast lift and tummy tuck are common; non-surgical procedure includes lip fillers. “We usually see people in the age-group of 19 to 23 asking for beautification and glamourisation. For every seven women, we have three men coming in for cosmetic surgery. About 30 per cent of our patients are male.”

Celebs influence people

With personalities like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians becoming popular, jawline enhancement and chin augmentation are getting popular. The perfect oval face shape is now sought after.

“We have been already heavily influenced by celebs. Having said that, it is a great thing that, some of these stars are coming out talking about going under the knife. This helps in setting realistic expectations. People now know that celebs don’t naturally look like that. It is alright to be truthful and don’t be afraid of judgment,” adds Dr Chytra.