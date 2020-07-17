Why crime shows are the flavour of the season

From ‘Ozark’ to ‘La Casa De Papa’, popularly known as ‘Money Heist’, crime shows are the flavor this season. ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Mindhunter’, ‘Dark’, and ‘The Blacklist’ are regularly the top most-viewed shows in India.

One of the key elements of crime shows is suspense and fear– in other words, the thrill. The adrenaline rush that crime shows bring is one factor that keeps people coming back for more.

Keval, a big crime-show enthusiast says, “The thrill that the plot of crime shows brings is similar to that of horror movies. But at the same time, the mystery in the plot is more interesting than horror movies.” For many, the action-packed plot is irresistible.

The dramatic start is another factor. Crime series often start by establishing a heinous crime with gory details. The opening scene of Delhi Crime which shows two victims being found on the side of the road is one such example. ‘Money Heist’ features an equally interesting opening involving a narrow escape from captivity by one of the main characters.

By creating a sense of fear and tension right from the start, these shows give the readers a taste of what is to come as the story progresses.

Some shows such as ‘The Blacklist’ attempts to keeps the viewer guessing and involved in mystery-solving process. This is done by dropping hints throughout the story. Finally, in one final heart-racing chase, the story concludes; but not without leaving a cliffhanger.

Another thing that sets crime series apart is its fast-paced nature, which makes it impossible for the viewers lest they should miss out on something important. Pranav, a student who is a big fan of many crime shows says, “Shows such as ‘Ozark’ and ‘Money Heist’ build up the suspense throughout the episode and then ends it at the peak of suspense.”

With the lockdown causing people to work from home, tendencies to binge-watch such shows seem to have increased.

Varsha, an IT professional, who has been working from home since lockdown, says, “When I don’t have to wake up early to go to work the next day, clicking on the next episode until I get to the bottom of the plot seems like a good idea.”

Along with her roommates, she has watched multiple crime shows during this period and finished all of them in less than two days.