With Bharat, Salman out to continue Eid success streak

In 2017, he tried to put an end to the India-China war. But world peace eluded, and Tubelight tanked. Next year, he arrived with a truckload of swanky cars and even put on a wingsuit. Phut! Race 3 was a train wreck. The movie crashed, but the memes survived.

This Eid, Salman Khan marches back with Bharat, brimming with the flavour of the season — patriotism. The annual drill has never been more crucial. The stakes are high this time and all the actor wants is to keep his Eid legacy alive, after back-to-back duds.

The swagger, the pelvic thrusts, those moments of shirtlessness... Salman has always claimed his place in the Ramzan sun over the years. Irrespective of his films’ fate, Bhai continues to keep his festive date with the box office.

This year, the one force in the world that may interrupt queues at cinemas is the World Cup. India’s opener with South Africa on Wednesday may deal an evening blow to Bharat. But again, that’s just for a day.

Salman’s Eid releases have always done phenomenal business. Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bhajrangi Bhaijan (2015) and Sultan (2016) were huge money-spinners.

All these movies celebrated Bollywood’s resident saviour, as he travelled across the globe, sending villains on free space trips. He chased baddies, broke a million bones, flew off buildings, blew up cars, brought down choppers, fooled ISI men, gave Pakistan another chance, and even tried moving the Aksai Chin mountains... In the thick of things, Salman also dropped his guard (and shirt too) to serenade his glammed-up ladies.

In Bharat, Khan is back with his Ek Tha Tiger heroine Katrina Kaif. Though Tiger didn’t leave any significant paw mark, Kaif was no waif. She was total kickass, matching Salman step by step.

In Bharat though, there are doubts that Katrina’s ‘Hindustani’ gear may put her at a disadvantage. Many wonder on social media how much of Indianness her foreign frame can contain. The detractors contend that since the role was originally written for desi girl Priyanka Chopra (who has since left for foreign shores after marrying American singer Nick Jonas) Katrina Kaif will stick out like a sore thumb in this nationalism drama.

That hasn’t deterred Kaif from telling the world how excited she is to star in the Ali Abbas Zafar movie. After all, it’s a “challenging” film for women in which Salman stars in and as Bharat, sporting six different looks across four decades to chronicle the “journey of a man and a nation together”.

Now, how much ever the women try, the catcalls have already been reserved for “the one and only”.

Ayman Ahmed Moin is looking forward to watching his ‘bhai’, first day, first show. “I watch his movies at least 3-4 times in theatre,” beams the 23-year-old, who hasn’t missed a single Salman movie. And turkeys like Tubelight don’t deter him. “Every movie of his will be great... I enjoy them...”

The buzz continues. Over to Bharat.