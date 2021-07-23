Worried about your skin as it pours outside? Here are some helpful home remedies

Feeling the monsoon breeze on your skin can be refreshing, especially after the scorching summer months. But it’s not just joy and relief that the monsoon brings along, it also comes with its fair share of skin issues that require special care.

The skincare battle that many deal with during this season is a result of increased humidity.

The skin tends to produce excess oils and becomes more susceptible to acne.

Apart from acne, some other concerns your skin has to deal with are excess

sweating, lack of moisture and allergies, and

itchiness.

Metrolife puts together a list of natural skin care tips that can help you avoid monsoon skin woes.

Exfoliate

with oatmeal

Exfoliation is an important part of skincare, irrespective of the skin type. Oats are a kitchen staple that can be used to counter skin issues like dryness, overabundant oil and dead skin development.

Prepare a simple scrub by mixing together unprocessed oats with two tablespoons of milk or curd and apply it on your face and neck for 20 minutes, once a week, to purify your skin and also keep it hydrated.

Use coconut oil for hydration

Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil helps trap water into the skin and keeps it moisturised throughout the day.

It is best used as a night moisturiser. Apply a small amount of coconut oil on your face, elbows and knees and let it work its magic throughout the night. It can also be used as a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and makeup.

Avoid fungal

infections with neem and honey

Bacterial and fungal infections are quite common during the rainy season. The easiest way to keep these infections at bay is to make good use of the anti-bacterial and healing properties neem and honey possess.

Grind a handful of neem leaves with a tablespoon of organic honey, until it makes a smooth paste. Apply on your face and neck and rinse it off after 30 minutes. This should leave your face feeling supple and refreshed.

Fight acne with Multani mitti

The rainy season is not your best friend if you have sensitive skin. The high humidity and constant temperature fluctuations lead to more frequent pimples and breakouts. Traditional Multani mitti or Fuller’s earth clay, works wonders on acne and is well-known in the South Asian region for its antiseptic properties.

Take a small amount of Multani mitti, mix it with rose water and apply it on your pimple every night before going to bed. This will have a soothing effect on the inflamed area.

Use mustard oil

as a cleanser

The handy mustard oil works as a great natural cleanser. It helps you take away the day’s grime and dirt, without clogging your pores.

Use it as a make-up remover to not only remove makeup residue from your skin but also to simultaneously moisture your skin and avoid dry patches.