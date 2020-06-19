Yoga gurus offer lockdown advice

Most yoga practitioners strongly advocate including yoga in one’s daily routine. They say that a mix of yoga and breathing exercises, at least once a day, relieves stress, anxiety and helps one maintain the right balance between the body and the mind. It is more crucial now than ever before, they say.

Metrolife speaks to a host of yoga experts, ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21, on how yoga helps build a strong mind and body.

Divya Rolla, yoga and meditation lead at Cure.Fit, points out that these stressful times drain out all energy. “When our batteries are so depleted, anything can push us over the edge. The neck, head, and shoulders are likely to be tense. Yoga gives us tools to cope,” she says. A regular practise of yoga releases stress physically first and then mentally. “Stress manifests itself as a headache, lower back pain, and tiredness,” she adds.

She points out that the current pandemic is stressful for people. “Anxiety and stress has been at an all-time high during the last three months. It is important to spend at least half hour of the day without doing anything, spend less time on your screen, try and exercise everyday and get some sunlight,” adds Divya.

Stay physically active

The pandemic has affected the physical and mental well-being of a lot of people, observes Babu Ankappa, founder and health coach, Sutra Fitness (Run Machines of Sutra). He says, “Yogic practices calm the mind and body. Basic yogic breathing exercises like ‘Anuloma viloma’ (breath in from left nostril and release from right, then again breathe in from right nostril and release from right), pranayama, meditation, surya namaskara help destress,” explains Babu.

He points out that the pandemic has forced people into a sedentary lifestyle. “Erratic eating and sleeping habits, lack of mobility aggravates mental stress and it takes a toll on our lives. Being physically inactive puts us in a more stressful and irritable mood. Any kind of physical activity like a walk, body weight exercise and yoga releases good endorphins which keeps one happy and positive,” adds Babu. He suggests that one take the

stairs, practice yoga and basic body weight exercises for 20 to 30 minutes a day or two to three times a week.

Immense benefits

Regular yoga practitioners vouch for its benefits and confess that they are addicted to it. They wouldn’t miss their daily yoga for anything, they say. It is important to maintain good health and build a strong immune system, says yoga expert Vaibhav Zarbade. “Covid-19 damages the lungs, and severely damages the respiratory system. Pranayama, a practice of breath control, helps strengthen the lung capacity and allows more oxygen to enter the blood stream. This strengthens your immune system. Human beings have energy centres in the body that can be activated only through yoga. When you activate them, one becomes healthier physically and mentally,” says Vaibhav.

Meditation is the way forward, feels Chow Sidhartha, another yoga instructor. “Mindfulness meditation is a practice in yoga that brings focus to the breath which reduces stressful thoughts. Here, focus comes to a single thought and eventually to ‘zero thought’. Ten minutes of mindful meditation in the morning and evening relieves stress levels and strengthens your immune system,” says Sidhartha. He adds that negative emotions are the root cause of low immunity and low fitness levels. “Psychoneuroimmunology studies have proven that one’s immunity becomes weak when they are under a lot of stress. When you think a lot, the neurons in the body are over-exercised and this weakens the immune system,” he shares.

B A Srikant, feels yoga breaks barriers of age. It helps beat negativity. “Regular yoga practise develops one’s personality. It helps you become more positive which indirectly builds a good immune system,” explains Srikant.

Benefits of yoga

Builds strong immune system

Relives stress and anxiety

Ensures a positive mind

Strengthens lungs and air waves

Divya suggests four simple poses to release stress

Sukhasana (Easy pose) - sitting and just breathing in this pose will help lengthen your spine, open your hips and calm the mind

Balasana (Child’s pose) - A calming pose that allows the sides of our ribcage to expand and allows us to breath easier

Padangusthasana (Standing forward bend) - Allows for the entire posterior chain of the body to stretch and releases tension, and improves the flow of blood to the brain

Ananda Balasana (Happy baby pose) - Allows for the hips to slowly open.