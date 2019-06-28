10-rupee coins are still refused by many

In January, the Reserve Bank of India repeated yet again that Rs 10 coins are legal, but many trades and services in Bengaluru continue to turn them down.

All 14 types of the Rs 10 coin issued so far are legal, the RBI has confirmed.

Metrolife did a reality check on Friday, visiting government-run and private organisations to check how widely the coin was accepted.

Reporters went as customers, without revealing their identity, and here is what happened:

Malleswaram Railway Station

‘We don’t accept it as it doesn’t circulate’

Metrolife visited Malleswaram railway station and approached an official at the counter for a platform ticket.

Reporter: Do you accept Rs 10 coins, sir?

Attendee: No.

Reporter: Why not? It is not banned.

Attendee: We know it is not banned, but people are not ready to accept the coins from us.

Reporter: But you are a government organisation.

Attendee: Yes, ma‘am. We are ready to accept the coins if people are also ready to do so. You should understand it is a transaction and we have to keep it going.

*The reporter went to a milk parlour in the railway station and they accepted the coin without any complaints.

Petrol station

‘We know it‘s legal, but won’t take it’

A reporter went to a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in Sadashivanagar. She asked the cashier if about Rs 10 coins. He said they don’t accept it as customers don‘t accept it. He said he knew it was legal tender.

BMTC

Accepted without a problem

A reporter took a bus ride from Baiyyapanahalli Metro station to Benniganahalli. The BMTC bus conductor had no problem in accepting the coin. When the reporter handed him the coin, he just asked if she had exact change (Rs 5), but later accepted Rs 10 coin and returned Rs 5.

Indira Canteen

‘Sure, here’s your puliyogare’

A reporter visited the Indira Canteen at Kadirenahalli Cross, Uttarahalli. The cashier accepted the coin without hesitation, and we enjoyed a plate full of puliyogare for lunch. It was yum!

Indiranagar Metro Station

Taken without a murmur

A reporter took the train from Indiranagar to M G Road. She bought a token for Rs 15. The official took a Rs 10 coin without a murmur.

Bakery in Maruthisevanagar

‘My vendors refuse it’

Arun, owner of a bakery in Maruthisevanagar, refused to accept a Rs 10 coin. “My vendors and goods auto driver don’t accept it,“ he said. He finds the coins heavy, and difficult to count in large quantities.

Auto

‘Got a note instead?’

Rammohan, auto driver from Hebbal, accepted the coin, though he asked if a Rs 10 note was available.

Rs 10 coins not accepted

K Prasanna Kumar, chief manager, Andhra Bank, says incorrect information reaching traders and consumers is causing them to suspect the genuineness of the currency.

“RBI has been keeping the public informed with their press releases. Recently, they have put up a notice saying coins of all denominations are valid. Whether it is 50 paise, Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 or Rs 10,” he told Metrolife.’ He said it was up to traders and consumers to become aware and start transacting with the coins.

Got lots of Rs 10 coins you couldn’t use?

You could visit a bank and put them in your account, advise banking experts..

What can you do?

Under the Coinage Act 2011, an individual can file a complain if someone refuses to accept the legal tender.