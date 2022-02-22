12-year-old campaigns for mask wearing

A 12-year-old student has been going around schools to promote mask wearing.

Rahul Nair, a Rayasandra resident and seventh standard student with DPS Bangalore East, has distributed masks and given talks at Ravindra Bharathi Global School, Vidya Vahini Public School, Government School Huskur Gate, Vinayaka Public School and Jagran English School, since January.

The 12-year-old was inspired by his 17-year-old brother Rohan, who distributed masks at clinics and vaccination centres during the second wave.

Not all children are inoculated yet. Thus, masks are the only solution, he says.

“This is the simple message that I repeat at every school I visit. I last attended classes at my school when I was in the fifth standard and I haven’t been able to go to school since then,” he says.

When he visits schools, Rahul uses his pocket money to print flyers. “The masks have been provided by ‘Let’s Mask India’,” he adds.

He has distributed flyers and masks to about 4,600 students so far. “My brother helped me create a Facebook page called ‘Covninja’ and on it, I invite volunteers to join me,” he says. Rahul hopes to reach more students in the coming months.

