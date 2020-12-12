14-year-old girl creates raga, composes kriti

Siri Girish,14, has entered a record book as the youngest to create a Carnatic raga and compose a kriti.

The raga she has created is called Namo Veenapaani and her composition, Devi Saraswati roopini, is in praise of the Hindu goddess of learning.

“I was always interested in music. My parents recognised this and took me for music classes when I was three,” says Siri.

Her father Girish Subbanna is a software professional and mother Nalini Pahalad works for a start-up. The family lives in Uttarahalli.

When she was six, Siri began formal Carnatic classical vocal training from Shobha Sharma. She also plays an array of instruments. “I learnt how to play the guitar in school.

I’m teaching myself how to play the virtual instrument Geoshred, besides the keyboard and veena. I’m also learning sugama sangeeta from Sunitha Murali,” she says. The veena is her favourite instrument. “I feel more connected to it,” she says.

Her interest in composing began at the age of 12. The raga she created was inspired by the renowned veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh.

“Every time when I went to her concert or saw a video, I saw her as the goddess Saraswati. Soon, I developed love and devotion towards her, which led to the making of a new raga and kriti,” she explains.

Siri started working on the raga in January 2019. She researched it for a month, and composed the kriti in May the same year.

She hopes to compose more and take up Carnatic music professionally.

“My dream is to be a vainika and a vocalist. I also plan to study music theory,” she concludes.

Siri has entered the India Book of Records, which recognises curious achievements, such as reciting the maximum number of slokas in a minute, and two brothers visiting the maximum number of temples.