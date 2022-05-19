2-day lit fest kicks off in Bengaluru today

Sowmya Raju
Sowmya Raju,
  • May 19 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 22:51 ist
Shashi Tharoor is one of the speakers.

The Alliance University is organising the first edition of the Alliance Literary Festival in the city, starting today.

It will bring around 65 pioneers from the fields of politics, literature, law, journalism, and art together to talk on the theme ‘Ideas for a new brave world’. Some names include Shashi Tharoor, Barkha Dutt, Tony Joseph and Rahul Pandita.

“This is the first time a university in India is organising a literary festival at this scale,” claims Anirudh Sridhar, associate dean of Alliance School of Liberal Arts.  He looks forward to pushing Bengaluru to the forefront of the creative economy of the country. “The theme is not just about being optimistic about the present but also the future. This theme will be a great opportunity for youth to educate themselves and prepare for the uncertainties the future holds,” he adds. 

Apart from workshops and talks, the event will also have performances by standup comedian Kenny Sebastian and singer Usha Uthup. 

From May 20 to 21 at the Alliance University Central campus, Chikkahadage Cross, Chandapura-Anekal. For details and registration, allianceliteraryfestival.com

