3-day music festthis weekend

Indian Music Experience (IME) museum will host 13 concerts at a three-day music festival in the city.
‘The Freedom Festival’ will open on August 26, with Karnataka’s drum folk dance Dollu Konitha and Carnatic concerts by R K Padmanabha and Sandeep Narayan each.
Next day, Bhawaiya Music Group will present Bengali folk music, followed by a Carnatic veena performance featuring Dr Sahana S V. Concerts by multi-award winning vocalist Sudha Ragunathan as well as Spoorthi Rao is planned. Kasam Khan Langa of Langa Musicians will conclude August 27, with a Rajasthani folk performance.
Baul Gaan, folk mystic songs from Bengal, a Hindustani flute recital by S Akash, a jugalbandi featuring Carnatic vocalist Kritika Shreenivasan and Hindustani vocalist Vibhavari Prasad, and a Carnatic concert by S Sowmya are scheduled on August 28.
Dhrupad maestro Umakant Gundecha and his nephew Anant will give the closing performance.
Look up indianmusicexperience.org for venue details and registration
