3-day music festthis weekend

Indian Music Experience (IME) museum will host 13 concerts at a three-day music festival in the city

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • Aug 23 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 10:21 ist
Sudha Raghunathan

Indian Music Experience (IME) museum will host 13 concerts at a three-day music festival in the city.

‘The Freedom Festival’ will open on August 26, with Karnataka’s drum folk dance Dollu Konitha and Carnatic concerts by R K Padmanabha and Sandeep Narayan each.

Next day, Bhawaiya Music Group will present Bengali folk music, followed by a Carnatic veena performance featuring Dr Sahana S V. Concerts by multi-award winning vocalist Sudha Ragunathan as well as Spoorthi Rao is planned. Kasam Khan Langa of Langa Musicians will conclude August 27,  with a Rajasthani folk performance.

Baul Gaan, folk mystic songs from Bengal, a Hindustani flute recital by S Akash, a jugalbandi featuring Carnatic vocalist Kritika Shreenivasan and Hindustani vocalist Vibhavari Prasad, and a Carnatic concert by S Sowmya are scheduled on August 28.

Dhrupad maestro Umakant Gundecha and his nephew Anant will give the closing performance.

Look up indianmusicexperience.org for venue details and registration

Indian Music experience
Bangalore

What's Brewing

