4 apps to keep track of the weather

There’s nobody as moody as the Bengaluru weather. It’s cold in the morning, it turns dry and hot by 2 pm, and it starts raining in the evening. So download these weather apps to plan your day around town. All apps are available for Android and iOS.

Weather Bug

Weather Bug sends customised alerts in which it tells what the weather will look like when you step out for work or groceries at a pre-defined time. It also provides a real-time update about traffic in the city, so you don’t get stuck in rains. The app covers 2.6 million locations around the world.

NOAA

NOAA weather radar provides highly accurate and detailed weather information because it sources the data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a US regulatory agency. It uses your GPS location to bring you weather insights that are relevant to you. You can browse today’s temperature to humidity, rain predictions and radar reports.

AccuWeather

One of the most popular apps, it brings you detailed weather forecasts with add-ons like graphs, maps, radar and videos. It provides forecasts in real-time, every two hours and even 15 days in advance.

Carrot Weather

Carrot Weather provides weather forecasts in a no-frills manner. On the dashboard, you can find the details about temperature and humidity on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. It also sends updates on the changing weather.