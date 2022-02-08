4 couple activities to try this Valentine’s

Open-air

movie night

SCC Sky Cinema will screen popular romcoms ‘50 First Dates’ and ‘The Proposal’ in an open-air theatre setup. Expect food on the side, casual seating and stars above you. On February 14, 7 pm and 9 pm, at The Hub, Infantry Road. Tickets Rs 500 per person on bookmyshow.com

Art party

Hobbee Horse is organising an online DIY paint and sip online party. Wield your brush with one hand and sip a drink of your choice with the other. A trainer will guide you on how to draw and paint. Attend the online activity on February 13, 2 pm. Fee Rs 199 on insider.in

Comedy show

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday and Comedy Bandar Comedy Production has a plan to help you beat those Monday blues. Comics from Bengaluru will perform their sketches at ‘Pyaar Ka Punch’, a stand-up show. On February 14, 8.30 pm, at Marcopolo Café, Koramangla. Tickets Rs 149-Rs 199 on bookmyshow.com

Fun run

CoachDirect and Decathlon are holding ‘Couple Run’ ahead of Valentine’s Day. It is a fun, untimed event and you can run 3k, 5k and 10k alone or with your partner. At the venue, the organisers will arrange for a T-shirt, breakfast, and a Zumba session. Each participant will receive an e-certificate and a finisher medal after the run. On February 13, 6 am to 9 am, at Decathlon, Marathahalli–Sarjapur Road. Fee Rs 350 per person on eventbrite.com