4 online groups for B’luru neighbourhoods

Over the years, several hyperlocal groups have sprung up on social media. Best known for discovering area-specific food, art, culture, and helping suggest accommodation and service providers, these groups are gaining popularity among all age groups.

Metrolife lists some area-specific online groups and pages.

HSRisHome

Popularly known as the startup capital of India, HSR Layout is home to a growing number of migrants. The group HSRisHome aims to build a community and help residents familiarise themselves with people and places in the locality.

Started in 2020, the group initially focused on helping newcomers find rental homes in the area. “At the peak of the first wave of Covid-19, many people moved back home, leaving loads of vacant homes in HSR Layout. I started HSRisHome to collate a list of to-let spaces. Eventually, the group grew and has become an active community with information about everything to do with HSR Layout — online and offline events, service provider details, accommodation, date ideas, food, pets, etc,” elaborates Radhika Mohta, founder of the group.

It has about 750 members and is active on Discord, an instant messaging platform. “Every month we also host offline meetups. On the first Sunday of every month, we host a book club. We also host other events like music jamming sessions and potlucks,” she adds.

For details, visit radhikamohta.medium.com/hsrishome-a668c11f5cf5

Project Shivajinagar

Launched this January, Instagram page Project Shivajinagar has posted about heritage food joints and popular eateries in the locality. Currently, the page has 3,250 followers.

The motive behind the page is to break stereotypes that surround Shivajinagar and its residents, says Varsha CV, content lead. “Over the years, people have developed a certain image of Shivajinagar, assuming that the locality is ‘unclean’ or ‘unsafe’. We want to show people what Shivajinagar actually is,” she tells Metrolife. The page stays away from promotional content, so as to “encourage people to explore Shivajinagar on their own”.

Backed by the Rizwan Arshad Foundation, the team also plans to share informational videos on the history of the constituency. “For example, many people don’t know that the second electricity pole to be installed in India was in Shivajinagar. We want to highlight such facts,” adds Varsha. While the page’s focus will remain on food and culture, they also plan to highlight civic issues that impact the constituency’s residents.

Follow @projectshivajinagar on Instagram.

Malleshwaram and Suttha Muttha

Originally a group on Orkut, Malleshwaram and Suttha Muttha moved to Facebook in 2007. “From ongoing initiatives, events, and popular eateries to relevant civic issues, there is information on just about everything related to Malleswaram here,” says Pratvii Ponnappa Baddira, co-founder of the group, which has distanced itself from commercial posts and political discussions.

The private group has over 20,000 members, informs Pratvii. “Though many have moved out of Malleswaram, they still like to know about what’s happening in the locality. Quite often there are nostalgic discussions about food joints, parks and other meetup spots,” he adds.

Admins of the group plan to do a series of posts on some of the heritage sites in the locality. “There are lots of temples and restaurants that form the core of Malleswaram,” adds group admin Anupama Harish.

To become a member, visit Malleshwaram & Suttha Muttha on Facebook

The EastEnders

The EastEnders WhatsApp group is dedicated to local food businesses and ongoing events in Pulikeshi Nagar. With 399 participants, the group is a space to connect with home cooks and small businesses in the area.

Abdul Shakeeb, cofounder of the group, informs, “For security purposes, all home cooks and small business owners have to share their safety certificates and KYC documents with the admins before they begin posting on the group.”

Apart from food-related posts, events happening in the locality are also highlighted in the group. “No personal or political discussions are allowed here,” he adds.

For details, contact 96633 07305 on WhatsApp.