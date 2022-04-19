4 online wordpuzzles to try

If you are off the Wordle craze, which exploded on social media in January and inspired clones and spin-offs, and are itching to take on a new challenge, then we have done the homework for you. We combed the Internet for popular apps for the word-loving nerds. Available on Android and iOS.

Word Crush: Hidden Themes: It is a letter connecting game that allows you to connect letters to create a word, based on a common theme. The game has a simple layout and the words can be connected vertically, horizontally, diagonally and even backwards.

Pictoword: Would you like your word game to have a pictorial element? Pictoword does just that. The challenge is to combine two picture-clues to form a word. It is popular across age groups and multiple players can play it too.

Wordalot: Wordalot is a picture crossword game. It follows a crossword puzzle format where the clues are derived from the picture displayed on the screen. With more than 1,000 levels, the game tests your observational and detective skills.

Spellspire: This one mixes magic, role-play and word synchronisation. You are a witch here and you have throw words up to form ‘spells’ to climb higher. But monstera are out there to spoil your game. Dodge them.