4 podcasts to listen to this polling season

From politics to economic policies and Indian parliament, these shows cover a range of topics

Rashmi Rajagopal
Rashmi Rajagopal, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:44 ist

Grand Tamasha

Hosted by Milan Vaishnav, the series addresses topics ranging from economics to foreign policy in the context of India. The latest episode sees Vaishnav in conversation with historian Ramachandra Guha about his book, ‘India after Gandhi’. The duo examines how the country has changed in the last decade. Older episodes include topics like ‘How bureaucracy can work for the poor’, ‘A portrait of India’s parliament’, ‘The Congress party’s quest for relevance’, and ‘India’s tryst with policy making’.

The Lawfare Podcast

In The Lawfare Podcast’s episode, ‘India’s democracy under Modi’, host Jen Patja Howel talks to Indian author and journalist Debasish Roy Chowdhury. It takes a look at the condition of democracy in India and how it has changed under Narendra Modi’s leadership. They discuss everything from Rahul Gandhi to the influence of Hindu nationalism in Indian politics and the future of democracy in India.

CPR Perspectives 

India Speak, an episode on this series by Centre for Policy Research, gets experts to weigh in on issues such as politics, foreign policy, urbanisation, economy and more. The challenges India is facing in the 21st century are discussed in detail.

Bhartiya Junta Podcast

A lighter take on serious topics, this podcast focuses on what’s trending in India. While entertainment and sports are also discussed, the episodes mostly cover topics like ‘New India, new parliament’, and ‘Aiyyo Modi ji’ in which news and political developments are discussed.

(These podcasts are available on major streaming platforms.)

 

Podcasts
Indian Politics

