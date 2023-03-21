40 kids with developmental disabilities to display art

40 kids with developmental disabilities in an art show

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Mar 21 2023, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 10:37 ist
An artwork slated for display

Spastics Society of Karnataka (SSK) will display artworks by children with developmental disabilities on Friday and Saturday.

SSK has been organising the ‘Kalakriti’ show annually since 2013 to boost cognitive abilities among their students.

This year, 40 students will showcase 84 paintings inspired by the Gond, Warli, and Madhubani traditions among others. These works are up for sale in the price range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

Rukmini Krishnaswamy, technical director of SSK, believes art intervention is important for children with special needs. “Drawing, painting and creative crafts can provide a child with experiences that they can derive from no other sources,” she explains. Vidya Venkat, head of department, Academy of Fine Arts at SSK, views art as an effective platform to create awareness about children with developmental disabilities.

‘Kalakriti’, on March 24 and 25, 11 am to 5 pm at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.  

