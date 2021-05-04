5 apps to consult a doctor from home

Have a rash or ache but hesitate to go to a doctor? Online consultations are a blessing: many are cheaper and safer than hospital visits now. Metrolife lists some teleconsultation apps you can try.

eSanjeeviniOPD

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, set up eSanjeeviniOPD in April 2020. The platform provides free consultations, but there is a waiting period. Once you verify your mobile number, you generate a token, log in, and await your turn. Once the video consultation is done, you can download the e-prescription.

Where: Play Store, www.esanjeevaniopd.in

Tata Health

The platform offers chat consultations with a general medicine professional 24x7 for Rs 100. You can also consult specialists from 9 am to 9 pm (starting Rs 300). It also provides an online consultation with follow-ups (starting Rs 300). Tata Health offers comprehensive checkups, with technicians visiting you.

Where: Play Store, App Store, www.tatahealth.com

MFine

MFine offers doctor consultations, lab tests, and basic, full, advanced, comprehensive diagnostic plans, and lifestyle health assessments. Consultations start at Rs 249 and tests at Rs 299.

Where: Play Store, App Store, www.mfine.co

Practo

Practo offers general and specialist consultations starting at Rs 299. After a consultation, you get a digital prescription and a free follow-up.

Where: Play Store, App Store, www.practo.com/consult

Apollo 247

From general physicians to obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics, each consultation includes a free follow-up via text. Consultations start at Rs 300 onwards and tests at Rs 100. The app also has a pharmacy that delivers medicines to your doorstep.

Where: Play Store and

App Store, www.apollo247.com