5 Bengaluru eateries give sustainability a shot

5 Bengaluru eateries give sustainability a shot

Sucheta Roy
Sucheta Roy, DHNS,
  • Mar 23 2023, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 09:02 ist
Araku fermented potato skins.

Looking for a restaurant that not only has delicious food, but also promotes sustainability? Metrolife shares a listicle of such restaurants in Bengaluru with meaningful initiatives.

Farmlore

Opened in 2021, by Kaushik Raju and Johnson Ebenezer in Mohan Raju Layout, Farmlore is rooted in locavore traditions. With produce grown at their own farm, the fine-dining space — set on 37 acres of farmland — has a seasonal menu. In a bid to become more self-sufficient, the restaurant has also
installed solar panels, and the staff forages wild greens for recipes. 

Araku Coffee

Araku, a fair-trade coffee plantation based in the eastern ghats of India, opened its flagship coffee shop in Indiranagar in March 2021.

The brand supports the tribal community in the Araku Valley, says Manoj Kumar, co-founder of Araku Coffee. Sustainability is a key feature of the brand, which focuses on farm-to-cup coffee. The cafe also steers clear of single-use plastic.

Adda 1522

The restaurant, launched in December 2022, is known for its old Bangalore aesthetic. What most people are not aware of is that it relies on natural cooling. While there are fans installed, it doesn’t have air conditioning. Wide open spaces, red oxide flooring and high ceilings keep the heat in check. 

Maverick & Farmer Coffee

The coffee shop, which currently has two outlets in the city, has multiple sustainable practices. Their coffee comes from their own estate which reuses wastewater from coffee pulping. They also practise rainwater harvesting and use natural pesticides like vermicompost. 

Byg Brewski Brewing Company 

It recently introduced a special cocktail menu designed to reduce wastage. Named ‘The Byg Beyla Cocktails’, the concoctions use ingredients such as spent coffee syrup and fruit pickle made from leftover peels and pulp.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sustainablity
sustainable practices
Bengaluru
Bangalore
sustainable restaurants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 