5 books by Nobel Prize winners

The winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2022 will be announced today at 11 am. Founders of fact-checking news website Alt News Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha from India are also in the race. Here is a list of five books written by Nobel Prize winners.

The Home and the World

Author: Rabindranath Tagore

Tagore was the first non-European poet and lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in literature. This 1916 novel depicts his revolution against the Western culture. He portrays his inner conflict through two characters, Nikhilesh, a rationalist who opposes violence, and Sandip, who will do anything to get what he wants. These ideas provide insights about Bengal, its history and problems.

Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?

Author: Martin Luther King Jr

The fourth and last book written by Martin Luther King Jr reflects on the Civil Rights Movement in America. It sends a message of hope, discusses what African-Americans should do with their freedom, and concludes that humans have technology and resources to fight poverty. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his non-violent struggle against racial discrimination.

The Power of Women: A Doctor’s Journey of Hope and Healing

Author: Dr Denis Mukwege

This 2021 book by Congolese gynaecologist and Nobel laureate Dr Mukwege brings to light the sexual violence committed during war. The 320-pager espouses governments to compensate the victims. Dr Mukwege founded Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, where he treats women who have been raped by armed rebels.

A Promised Land

Author: Barack Obama

The first of his presidential memoirs, this book by former US president Barack Obama tells the story of his journey as a young man searching for his identity to the reach and limitations of presidential power. Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, for strengthening international diplomacy and cooperation among people.

The Plague

Author: Albert Camus

‘The Plague’ or ‘La Peste’ is one of Camus’ most famous works. It was published in 1947. It talks about the far-reaching implications of a plague outbreak in the

Algerian city of Oran. Camus was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 1957.