5 cricket apps to try this season

With IPL matches on, cricket is the talk of the town. Want to create your own virtual team or put your sporting skills to test? Check out these apps

for the season

World Cricket Championship 2

A feature-rich game, the app offers 18 different international teams, 10 domestic teams, 42 different stadiums and 11 tournaments that one can get busy with. The app, offered by Nextwave Multimedia, has a hawk-eye view for bowling summary, ultra slow motion action replays with multiple camera angles, two battling controls (Classic and Pro), among other interesting features.

Available: Play Store and Apple App Store

Gully Cricket Game - 2020

In this app offered by Games2Win.com, you can play more than 100 different matches in real Indian gullys, break neighbours’ window panes and windshields of cars, just like in a real gully cricket match.

You can choose your own team combination and manage the batting order. There are three game modes to play in: Arcade Mode, Tournament Mode and Gully Ka Raja.

Available: Play Store

Real Cricket 20

The app by Nautilus Mobile is one of the most popular games among cricket aficionados. With English, Hindi and other commentary packs, the app offers a chance to team up with friends, play at one’s preferred time of the day and experience different day times as the match progresses.

It also allows one to participate in the Real Cricket Premier League auction and be a part of Premier League history.

Available: Play Store and Apple App Store

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions

If you are a fan of ‘The Master Blaster’, this is the app for you. The game, brought to you by JetSynthesys Inc, lets you play as Sachin Tendulkar in his iconic cricket matches and offers high-end graphics and animation with realistic motion.

One can play classic, domestic and high-octane international tournaments, and live through his career of 24 years.

Available: Play Store and Apple App Store

Stick Cricket Super League

This app by Stick Sports Ltd lets one create and customise their own character before heading out to the T20 cricket arena. Choose from 70 teams, sign up superstars, put on the helmet, smash sixes and captain your own T20 cricket team.

Available: Play Store and Apple App Store