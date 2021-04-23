5 cricket apps to watch out for this season

With IPL here and staying home being the need-of-the-hour, online cricket games are a rage again. Here is a list of apps you can play against other players or make your own team, and rule the pitch.

All the apps can be downloaded for free, and offer in-app purchases.

Real Cricket™ 20

The app by Nautilus Mobile, includes English, Hindi, and other commentary packs by Sanjay Manjrekar.

In its ‘Challenge Mode’, you can be a part of the epic field battles from cricket history and finish them in your own way. Real-time multiplayer options, where one can play with friends, team up and stream friend’s live matches are available. You can save and share match highlights with friends.

Available: Play Store and App Store

WCC3

Created by Nextwave Multimedia, World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) includes new cricket actions of batting, bowling and fielding. One can access commentary from Australian legend Matthew Hayden and India’s top commentator Aakash Chopra.

Play competitive cricket tournament formats like World Cup, Tri-Series, ODIs, Test Cricket and more. Build your own team and customise your playstyle with multiple camera and control options.

Available: Play Store and App Store

Sachin Saga Cricket

Champions

Made by Jet Synthesys Inc, you can play as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself, in this game. Relive some famous moments and compete against other world cricket teams and complete milestones.

Play classic domestic and international tournaments, and participate in the Sachin Saga Premier League. You can compete with real players online or with your friends.

Available: Play Store and App Store

Smash

Cricket

This game by Moonfrog, can be played offline too. Understanding realistic bat physics and ball movements helps protect your wickets.

The game offers six unique game modes. Win unique challenges for big rewards, play friendly games, play 20-20, international cricket and battle friends online in a live cricket match.

Available: Play Store and App Store

T20 Cricket

Champions 3D

This app by Zapak Mobile Games Pvt. Ltd is one where you can participate in live events mode and play in sync with real-world cricket tours.

Enjoy a masterclass batting experience and discover bowling strategies by setting speed, direction etc. Grab exciting power-ups like Spring Bat, Vampire Batsman, SuperFast Ball, and FireBall, among others.

Available: Play Store