5 easy ways to practise yoga at home

The benefits of yoga are widely known. It helps in maintaining a healthy metabolism, and improves flexibility and energy levels.

Here are five easily accessible online yoga classes and apps to help you build a fitness routine. The apps are available on Android and iOS.

5 Minute Yoga

This app is ideal for anyone who can only manage a few minutes of yoga every day. You can set a reminder to take time out to practise each day. It basically shares five simple postures each day with 365 pre-set sessions, perfect for a year. It is perfect for beginners struggling to maintain their wellness habits.

Do Yoga With Me

This is an online yoga organisation that survives on donations and offers everything from classes to meditation practices. They have a large variety of instructors and yoga styles available on the website. Their services are perfect for intermediate-level practitioners interested in broadening their horizons with new breathing techniques, meditations, and yoga styles.

Yoga with Adriene

In the last couple of years, Adriene Mishler has amassed more than a million followers on her YouTube channel. She makes easy-to-follow yoga videos with clear instructions, and each session is 20-30 minutes long. She has also launched her own yoga app ‘Find What Feels Good’.

Daily Yoga

The app provides personalised plans to help you choose your routine based on different goals, such as skill improvement, weight loss and muscle toning. It allows you to integrate with other fitness apps, tracks and syncs exercises and provides you a better picture of your overall health goal. The app hosts an active community of yoga practitioners and also includes premium features that can be bought.

Fightmaster Yoga

Fightmaster releases a new class every Monday and most are 45 minutes to an hour in length. The YouTube sessions are powerful, fast-moving and sweat-inducing. Throughout the yoga classes, you also get tips on yoga modifications and prop usage.